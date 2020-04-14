This year’s Alice in Dairyland finals, hosted by Walworth County and slated for May 14-16, have been moved to June 19-20, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced last week.
“Obviously with the response to COVID-19 and the ‘safer at home’ directive, we do have to change the process this year out of everyone’s safety,” said DATCP interim secretary Randy Romanski.
Abigail Martin, the current 72nd Alice in Dairyland, has been offered an extended contract. DATCP will move the finals back a month and make it more “low key,” with the events to be live-streamed over the internet for public viewing, including a live question and answer session on June 19 and the finale event on June 20.
This year’s finalists include Kaitlin Konder, Glenwood City; Erica Helmer, Plymouth; Grace Schroeder, Cashton; Julia Nunes, Chippewa Falls; Rachel Gerbitz, Milton; and Stephanie Hoff, Thorp. One of these candidates will be selected as the 73rd Alice in Dairyland.
Alice in Dairyland is a one-year, full-time public relations professional employed by Wisconsin DATCP. Each year, Alice travels the state promoting Wisconsin agriculture to various audiences, conducting hundreds of media interviews, visiting schools, attending events and presenting to organizations.
Other updates from DATCP
While most DATCP staff have been working remotely to adhere to the “safer at home” policy, the department remains open for business and as a resource for citizens of the state, as well as for farmers, who may be struggling during another period of uncertainty.
“We’re doing things in a little different way, but we are still engaging with consumers and with our partners in the industry,” Romanski said. “I will tell you there is traffic on both our consumer and Farm Center hotlines.”
At DATCP, two goals have been outlined: do everything the department can to work with their partners to keep food on the shelves; and work to support the industry, including farmers, haulers, retailers and more during the challenging times of COVID-19.
For the past five weeks, Romanski has been engaged in weekly calls with stakeholders, making sure everyone is connecting, questions are getting answered and there is an opportunity for stakeholder input on concerns and trends during this time. DATCP is also helping connect the dots for many stakeholders as they search for state and federal resources that can be of assistance.
This past week, Romanski heard from a food supply and delivery stakeholder group about the volume of goods at stores. Some stores have decided to impose voluntary restrictions on the number of people in their store at one time, with Romanski explaining that these are to enforce better social distancing practices rather than limit the amount of goods available or give the impression that there isn’t enough food on their shelves.
Milk disposal has been identified and is continuing, as learned in a recent call with stakeholders in the dairy industry. Wisconsin is one of 18 states that have reported milk disposal, putting Wisconsin dairy farmers in “the same scenario as many other states,” Romanski said.
Stakeholders in the livestock industry have reported that the movement of animals at auction is actually proceeding okay and operating at a normal schedule, he added. And on the meat processing side, Romanski has heard supply is okay and that industry hasn’t seen too many disruptions due to COVID-19.
In an effort to make sure DATCP is doing everything it can to get farmers back into fields this spring, the department has extended pesticide applicator certifications so that those previously certified can remain certified through the end of the year. DATCP also worked with UW-Madison to get online pesticide applicator training up and running.
In addition, Romanski has been in contact with ag lenders, with much of the conversation this past week about the implementation of the paycheck protection program.
On the federal level, DATCP recently sent a letter to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue asking him to make commodity purchases to help support the supply chain in Wisconsin. Much of the conversation was centered around dairy products, with Romanski adding he appreciates the support of Wisconsin’s agricultural groups to get behind that effort.
“We’re hopeful USDA will use authorities to move forward with substantial commodity purchases and continue to try to keep the supply chain moving,” he said.
The letter also included an ask to reopen the Dairy Margin Protection Program.
Romanski also encouraged farmers who are experiencing milk dumping to document it and contact the Wisconsin Farm Center so that DATCP can get a clear picture on where this is happening across the state and advocate for farmers. All information provided to the Farm Center is confidential, with DATCP reporting numbers in general terms.
So far, Romanski has not heard of any reports of COVID-19 on Wisconsin farms.
DATCP is continuing to update portions of website that include information on COVID-19; included on their website is a tool kit for farmers and agricultural businesses during this time. That website can be accessed here: https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/News_Media/Covid19.aspx.