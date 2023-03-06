EAU CLAIRE — What you hold in your hands right now is a new beginning for the Country Today.

The changes are being driven because of the cost of newsprint. The price increases we’ve seen in the past several years are substantial, and left unaddressed would threaten our ability to continue publication. The scale — about 60% from last year — meant asking subscribers and advertisers to bear the brunt of it wasn’t feasible, either.

