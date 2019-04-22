At the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s annual meeting last December, representatives reported that membership grew to 46,622 in 2017 — the 10th consecutive year of membership growth. The organization’s annual report also detailed that although 2018 membership numbers weren’t available then, the Farm Bureau was poised for an 11th consecutive year of membership growth as it approached its 100-year anniversary as an agricultural organization in Wisconsin.
Speaking to Rock County farmers interested in affiliating with the American Farm Bureau Federation in 1920, J.C. Sailor of the Illinois Farm Bureau is quoted as saying, “Agriculture is the foundation of everything (and) we have let other people attend to our business long enough,” sparking the idea of Wisconsin farmers organizing to speak on issues concerning the well-being of rural America.
Soon after that first membership meeting in Rock County, other Wisconsin counties became interested in affiliating with the federal organization, including Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Walworth, Dodge, Dane, Ozaukee and Crawford counties. A meeting was called to order on May 27, 1920, in Waukesha and a decision was made to affiliate with American Farm Bureau Federation, making Wisconsin the 32nd state to join, with 537 members. Annual dues were $2.50.
Temporary officers were selected; a constitution and bylaws were created. Next, delegates elected an executive committee composed of Hugh Hemmingway, Janesville; Math Michels, Fond du Lac; Gavin McKerrow, Pewaukee; William Coogan, Watertown; Paul Gaving, Walworth; and Paul Burchard, Fort Atkinson. George Hull, Whitewater, was elected to serve as the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s first president in 1920.
“President Hull gave the organization the dynamic leadership it needed as it traveled through the difficult years of organization,” according to the book “Seventy-Five Years of Farm Bureau in Wisconsin.”
The first annual meeting of the Farm Bureau was held in February 1921 at UW-Madison’s Agricultural Chemistry Auditorium. Fifteen counties reported having active groups at this time: Rock, Waukesha, Fond du Lac, Dodge, Jefferson, Walworth, St. Croix, Jackson, La Crosse, Door, Kenosha, Winnebago, Racine, Dunn and Oneida, with membership at about 2,000 families across these counties.
Depression didn’t halt progress
By 1925, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation had established itself as “the voice for the Wisconsin farmer” with 3,000 members. A bigger emphasis was put on rural living in the countryside and it was determined that, to be the most successful, the organization needed to be nonpartisan. Two leaders left the organization to run for political office at this time, promoting their involvement in Farm Bureau as part of their campaigns.
Even though the 1930s were hard for many farmers, representatives at the 11th annual meeting of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation reported that the organization was out of the red for the first time since 1923, with 2,726 paid memberships. However, the work of the organization was slow during the time of the Depression, with membership also taking a hit. Only 637 families were paid members in 1932, the peak of the Great Depression; paid membership hit 577 families in 1933.
But work from the organization never came to a halt, with the board of directors continuing to develop a farm supply affiliate and insurance company — something members had been talking about for a few years prior. After eight years of planning, the board finally announced in 1934 that Farm Bureau Mutual Casualty Insurance Co. was established and ready to accept charter members. The news came just before the 20th anniversary of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, celebrated in 1939.
According to “Seventy-Five Years of Farm Bureau in Wisconsin,” 1942 was “a year of great significance ... mark(ing) the turning point, both in membership and leadership” for the organization. A new president was elected and two new employees were hired — an executive secretary and an executive director. Both contributed many ideas to the organization and inspired leaders within for years to come.
In 1943, Curtis Hatch of Spring Green was elected president and became the first Wisconsin Farm Bureau president to serve on the American Farm Bureau Federation board of directors. Work began in Wisconsin counties that had not organized yet, and by 1944, membership was up to 10,059, an annual gain of almost 3,000 families.
During the late 1940s and early 1950s, youth began to be recognized by county Farm Bureaus, something that continues to this day. Young farmers also were recognized and supported through the Farm Bureau Young People Program, created in 1948 to teach rural youth better farming methods, citizenship and leadership.
In 1957, the board of directors met for the first time at their new office building, located at 801 W. Badger Road, now the location of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. An official dedication took place that June, with some 2,000 members and friends in attendance. Membership at that time reached 30,000.
A flag pole and stone monument can still be observed at this location today.
Pork marketing effort launched
In 1960, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, with assistance from UW-Madison, developed a pork marketing program known as P-M-R (Production Marketing Research). The first of its kind in the U.S., the program was designed to market 150 hogs a week and guaranteed the customer that they would be lean and long. The program also provided farmers with a premium for quality production.
The highly recognizable Farm Bureau Member signs began appearing in the countryside in 1964, with more than 12,000 signs distributed by county Farm Bureaus that spring. Within the next year, work had also begun at the Farm Bureau to sell Wisconsin dairy overseas, with the organization’s recommendation reflected in the establishment of the Dairy Export Incentive Program.
By the time 50 years had gone by, national membership in the American Farm Bureau Federation had eclipsed a million; Wisconsin had 27,000 farm families supporting its Farm Bureau in 1969.
From “Seventy-Five Years of Farm Bureau in Wisconsin”: “In 50 years, the Farm Bureau had become the largest farm organization in the country and boasted that its membership totaled more than twice the number of farmers belonging to all other general farm organizations.”
In 1970, Wisconsin Farm Bureau offices had moved to a new building on Mineral Point Road — one of the first buildings to be constructed on Madison’s far west side. It featured innovations such as solar-assisted heating.
The establishment of the UW College of Veterinary Medicine can be traced back to movements by Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation during the late 1970s, and a few years later, the organization adopted its “Ag in the Classroom” curriculum, aiding teachers in schools all across Wisconsin with agriculture education.
Statewide membership reached an all-time high in 1992 with 59,527 members and included a membership gain in every county.
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation remains “a voice for farmers,” continuing its 100-year-old legacy of promoting, protecting and representing the business, economic, leadership and educational interests of Wisconsin farmers through legislative involvement, political activity, public and media relations, education, training and leadership development. Wisconsin Farm Bureau has grown to include 61 counties and provides a handful of programs to help carry out its mission.
Jim Holte of Dunn County serves as president of Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, a role he has held since he was elected in 2012.
“Giving people new to the organization the opportunity to have a voice is paramount in our success over the years,” he said.
Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation staff are very proud of the centennial and will be celebrating it throughout 2019, with the Centennial Planning Committee busy connecting with county Farm Bureaus to host events and showcase documents and photos in honor of the centennial, with hopes to bring as many Wisconsin Farm Bureau members together in celebration as possible.
A series of 100 stories, and other artifacts from the organization’s history, also will be shared on their website, Facebook page and through their member newsletter. Rural Route.
The yearlong commemoration is slated to conclude at the 2019 Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting and Young Farmer and Agriculturist Conference this December.