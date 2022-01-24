Despite being a vital part of the regional agriculture economy, the challenges facing Hmong farmers often get lost in the shuffle.
Across the Midwest, Hmong farmers have been working the land for decades, yet they may lack the capital, connections, knowledge or institutional aid that agriculturists need to get ahead in the modern economy.
Essentially, it’s a problem of barriers and divides. If the state of Hmong farmers flies under the radar, it’s precisely because they’re isolated from the farming community at large.
“Addressing the needs of farmers is likely to be most successful when the Hmong community is empowered,” said Trisha Wagner, director of the UW-Extension farm management program. “Therefore, we need to understand the needs in terms of capacity, of community, in order to work in partnership and to develop and support leadership in that community. So it’s a big undertaking.”
Wagner moderated UW-Extension’s virtual meeting that featured more than 50 participants, many of whom were members of the Hmong community. Participants gathered for an opportunity to collaborate and contribute to a better understanding of the Hmong agricultural community.
The biggest wave of Hmong people arrived in Wisconsin in the mid-1970s after the end of the Vietnam War. They formed part of an ongoing diaspora from southeast Asia that, in more recent years, became intertwined with American geopolitics in the region. Wisconsin, after California and Minnesota, is home to the third largest Hmong community in the United States.
The struggles of Hmong farmers takes form in cultural divides and language barriers.
Participants noted that, while farming is a communal activity, Hmong farmers often find themselves isolated from their peers because of these cultural differences.
Studies involving local Hmong communities indicate they lack the institutional familiarity, regional connections, or financial wherewithal to break into the greater Wisconsin economy, leaving these farms dependent on intercommunal sales and farmers markets.
This also points to the issues of land access and tenure. Most Hmong farmers don’t own the land they operate on, instead renting from local landlords. This, coupled with the fact there’s a shortage of farm equipment in the community, means Hmong farms tend to be smaller, lacking the kind of capital that forms the bedrock of every successful agricultural enterprise.
But, there are positive signs. As the years pass, Hmong farmers are becoming more and more involved in agricultural communities. Government agencies like the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, alongside institutions like the UW-System and the Hmong American Farmers Association, are actively working to bridge these divides. They’re providing education, resources, and the kind of network building that all farmers need.
“There’s a greater appreciation among farmers, just for their resilience as a farmer, entrepreneur, as part of their family,” said Addison Vang, a community development educator working with communities in Dunn, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “It’s really encouraging to see how many people are supporting Hmong farmers to succeed and creating opportunities for the current farmers and future farmers.”