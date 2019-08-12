Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag in the Classroom informational meetings will be held around the state this fall to offer an opportunity to learn more about the program, events and resources.
Volunteers, teachers and others involved in agricultural literacy are encouraged to attend. There is no charge or pre-registration required; all meetings run from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Meeting dates and locations include: Sept. 17 at Sherman and Ruth Weiss Community Library Community Room, 10788 State Highway 27/77, Hayward; Sept. 18 at Oconto Falls Public Library Meeting Room, 251 North Main St., Oconto Falls; Sept. 23 at West Allis Public Library Constitution Room, 7421 West National Ave., West Allis; Sept. 24 at Ruth Culver Community Library Community Room, 540 Water St., Prairie du Sac; Sept. 25 at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Eau Claire Room, 400 Eau Claire St.; and Sept. 26 at Waupaca Area Public Library Room A, 107 South Main St., Waupaca.
Contact Darlene Arneson at darneson@wfbf.com or 608-828-5644 with questions. Learn more about Ag in the Classroom by visiting wisagclassroom.org.