Taylor_Schaefer

Taylor Schaefer, the 75th Alice in Dairyland.

 SutterChase Studios

As we approach the holiday season, many of us are reflecting on what we are most thankful for. I am most thankful for my family, who gave me my start in Wisconsin’s agriculture industry at a young age.

How can you make your holiday celebrations even more special? By supporting and giving thanks to local farmers and agribusinesses. As you shop the aisles this season for holiday ingredients and gifts, I encourage you to look for the Something Special from Wisconsin (SSfW) label.