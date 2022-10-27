As we approach the holiday season, many of us are reflecting on what we are most thankful for. I am most thankful for my family, who gave me my start in Wisconsin’s agriculture industry at a young age.
How can you make your holiday celebrations even more special? By supporting and giving thanks to local farmers and agribusinesses. As you shop the aisles this season for holiday ingredients and gifts, I encourage you to look for the Something Special from Wisconsin (SSfW) label.
Since 1983, SSfW has been trademarked through the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The red and yellow logo is a quick, reliable way to identify genuine Wisconsin products. Products displaying the logo guarantee that at least half of the item's ingredients, production, or processing is attributed to Wisconsin. With more than 400 companies participating in the SSfW program, the logo can be found on everything from meats and cheeses to sweet syrups, candies, soaps, candles, lotions, art, beverages, and more.
One of my favorite things to prepare during the holidays is a charcuterie board. A cutting board from Jewell Hollow Woodcraft – which specializes in long-lasting, custom wood products – paired with an array of meats, cheeses and other snacks makes for a delicious display.
I like to begin by slicing up a wedge of award-winning gouda from Marieke Gouda, a raw milk farmstead creamery that controls the process from start to finish. I then add spreadable cheeses from Pine River Pre-Pack, which has been crafting award-winning cold pack cheese spreads since 1963. To satiate the cheese lovers with a sweet tooth, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese makes an delectable chocolate mascarpone, which won the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Master Cheesemaker award. Plus, you can feel good knowing your mascarpone was made sustainably, using renewable energy produced at the Crave Brothers farm.
Cured meats are another charcuterie board staple in my home. I’ve been enjoying Scholze Family Meats’ summer sausage and snack sticks. Its grass-fed beef is raised on its farm from birth, and it’s a delicious option for everyone. A recent addition to my boards is any one of the many bread cheese options made by Carr Valley. They are a fourth generation company, making cheese for the last 120 years the old-fashioned way with open vats. Heat it up on a grill or air fryer for a fun, sizzling charcuterie addition. I round out my boards with a mixture of nuts and crackers for that satisfying crunch.
If you’re still craving dessert, CTL Foods has been blending and packaging its Soda Fountain Malted Milk Powder for more than 48 years. One taste of its malt, and you’ll agree it is the best on the market. Simply add it to ice cream shakes to make it a malt, or use it in baking.
By purchasing SSfW products, you are supporting Wisconsin producers, processors, businesses, and the local economy. To find more local flavors and other Wisconsin-made products, visit www.somethingspecialfromwi.com.