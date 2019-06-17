SPRING GREEN — Two-hundred artists from across the country will flock to the River Valley area the last full weekend in June for the Spring Green Arts and Crafts Fair, a tradition in which some have participated for 50 years.
The fair started in 1969 as a way to support arts in the River Valley area. As history tells it, two local women were playing a bridge game one winter when they had a thought to organize an art fair to promote Spring Green in a nice, clean, family way. The women approached the Spring Green Chamber of Commerce, who supported the event with $300 in seed money.
With the help of arts groups, including the Baraboo Art Association, the very first art fair was held July 17-18, 1969, with about 125 artists gathered on the lawn of a house on the corner of Jefferson and Worcester streets. It rained both days, but it didn’t dampen the spirits of those who organized it; despite the rain, the first fair was deemed a success.
The second art fair was held again on July 17-18, 1970, although the event had moved to the village park. After that second year, the fair was moved downtown to Jefferson Street, where it has been held ever since. The committee continues to work to make the annual art fair a success, encouraging new and old residents of the area to share their ideas and get involved in the community.
In 1975, the date of the Spring Green Arts and Crafts Fair was moved to the last weekend in June so it did not compete with the City of Madison’s art fair, which was scheduled for the same July weekend.
Another change came in 1991 when the fair became juried, with artists submitting images of their work through an application process, which are then reviewed by the committee who accepts a number of artists in each of the following categories: glass, wood, painting, fiber, graphics, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, photography and fine arts/other.
Linda Reese, a fine arts and jewelry artist, has been participating in the Spring Green Arts and Crafts Fair since 1990. Reese and her husband split their time between their residences in Minnesota and Arizona, hitting 40 shows each year, many in the Fountain Heights, Ariz., area during the winter months and then more in the Midwest during the summer months.
“The Spring Green fair is one of my favorite ones,” Reese said. “It’s a great show that draws a big crowd and we have a big following there.”
She first heard of the fair through artist friends from New York who had participated in the 1980s; they encouraged Reese to apply to exhibit and her jewelry and hand-painted clothing items were accepted into the fair.
“It’s been a phenomenal show for years and we enjoy seeing everyone and visiting with our customers,” Reese said.
Nick Ringelstetter has been participating in the art fair since 2008, but even before he participated as an artist, he remembered his parents taking him to the show every year as a youth.
“If it wasn’t for the Spring Green Arts Fair, I probably wouldn’t have pursued art,” he said. “It all started because of this show.”
Ringelstetter always thought his art was weird, which incorporated skateboarding, music, pop art references and graphic design. He left the Spring Green area where he grew up for a while to pursue graphic design, but he returned with the idea that he wanted to make art for himself instead of making it for everyone else.
He decided to give the art show a try, submitting images of five pieces and was accepted. Ringelstetter explained how he created 16 original pieces to sell in his booth and was pumped to get out there and share his art with visitors to the show.
“It was my goal to sell one piece. My parents were even going to pay people to buy pieces from me,” he teased. “I ended up selling 13 of the 16 pieces that first day, and I stayed up late that night creating more to refill the booth.
“That was when I started to think, ‘I’ve got something here.’”
Ringelstetter is now a full-time artist, traveling around the world and sharing his “pop-psychedelic” art, if you could call it that.
“It’s definitely it’s own genre,” he said.
He participates in 20 to 40 art shows each year, and like Reese, said the Spring Green Arts and Crafts Fair is one of his favorites.
“The food is amazing and people come from all over the country,” he said. “I also get to reunite with people, especially this year as it’s kind of like my homecoming.”
Ringelstetter most recently spent a few months in Florida doing mural work, mentoring others on how to complete art in public spaces. This year, he has also participated in art fairs in Florida, Texas and Illinois, just returning to Wisconsin for the art fair in his hometown.
“I’m hoping this is my best summer yet,” he said.
As Ringelstetter mentioned, food is also a big part of the fair, along with entertainment. There is always some sort of music and/or dancing during the fair, featuring local artists. Local, nonprofit organizations serve a variety of food options, making sure there is something to eat for everyone.
The fair typically draws more than 10,000 people, with proceeds raised from the fair used to promote the arts in the River Valley area. For more information on the Spring Green Arts and Crafts Fair, visit www.springgreenartfair.com.