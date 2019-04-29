MONROE — It was a long time coming, a project described by those involved in its planning as one that went back as many as eight years. And it finally became reality on April 25 as students, past and present, staff and community members alike celebrated the official groundbreaking of Blackhawk Technical College’s new agriculture lab facility at its Monroe location.
For the college’s district board, it’s been at least three years that they’ve been considering plans for the new facility. But for agribusiness and farm management instructor Dusty Williams, it’s been a lot longer.
This June, Williams will celebrate 10 completed years as an instructor at Blackhawk Technical College. Since coming on board in 2008, Williams has rebuilt the college’s agricultural program from scratch after it was discontinued in the 1990s, acquiring a $340,000 grant several years ago to invest in the reintroduction of a two-year program for an agricultural associate degree. With the grant, Williams was able to purchase equipment and fund adjunct instructors, with the first graduate of that program also included in the groundbreaking festivities.
“Good things come to those who wait, and we’re really excited to have the opportunity to have the new building,” Williams said.
The college has hired Keller Design for architectural design and construction management services. An approximately 4,000-square-foot building will be constructed on the south end of the Monroe campus and include a large garage shop area with two large overhead doors to support agriculture equipment maintenance and storage, a laboratory classroom and a tool storage crib. An adjoining 750-square-foot greenhouse will also be accessible from the lab.
The company is proud to serve as the architect and construction manager for the project, with Keller’s Michael Quoeff commenting that it was a great day for education in south-central Wisconsin; he added that Keller Design sees its involvement as an example of how they can play a small part in helping students become more prepared for life after graduation.
As Williams’ award-winning agricultural program transitions into its new facility, the college’s food science program will shift into his old space, with administrators and instructors hoping this expansion will provide growth in two areas within Green County.
“I’ve been involved with agriculture all my life,” said Arthur Carter, Green County board chairman. “It’s very important that we have a facility like this and we need to keep training new people to meet our demands in agriculture. If we don’t train people, agriculture in the county will suffer.”
For the Green County Board of Supervisors, the new facility is a welcome addition to the county, Carter added.
“We’ve done a good job and this is only the beginning,” said Dr. Tracy Pierner, president of Blackhawk Technical College. “The agricultural building is just one step in ‘growing Green County.’ ”
With this ‘theme’ in mind, a special activity was planned to conclude the groundbreaking ceremony April 24. Williams, who had been dedicated since December to growing a beard for the first time and not removing it until the groundbreaking, stepped up to a makeshift barber’s chair for a celebratory shave. He had help from the first graduate of his two-year agricultural associate program, Mike Raab, and Jennifer Thompson, marketing and communications manager for Blackhawk Technical College.
“I truly believe if you’re not green and growing, you’re ripe and rotting,” he said with a smile, explaining how he considered shaving his beard off as a symbol for a fresh start for something new for the future of Blackhawk Technical College.
Williams was sure to thank a handful of organizations, businesses and individuals for their support of his agricultural program over the years, from seed dealers who donate seed to farmers who rent the land for the purpose of hands-on student learning. He also thanked college administration and his family, who were present for the event and subsequent beard shaving.
“Agriculture is the best industry there is, and to me, could be the only industry there is,” he said. “Without food, people couldn’t do anything else.”