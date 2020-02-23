DODGEVILLE — Aquaculture, also known as “fish farming,” is the fastest growing agriculture sector in the nation. And while the aquaculture industry in Wisconsin is small with about 350 farms, there are dedicated people like Dave Gollon working behind the scenes at these businesses to ensure quality fish and bait are being grown and the environment is being cared for properly.
Dave Gollon was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Dodgeville Kiwanis Club, speaking about his family’s fourth generation business and how it’s grown since Bud Gollon opened his first live bait business in Dodgeville in 1968. They started by picking night crawlers and selling to bait shops, their bait first purchased by two shops near Yellowstone Lake in Lafayette County.
Just 10 years later, Bud Gollon was able to expand the business to include delivery to bait shops and began running the bait business full time. They also decided they were going to start growing their own bait to sell, with suckers being their first bait fish to grow at their facility. Now the business raises a variety of bait fish, from the original suckers to minnows to shiners.
Gollon Bait and Fish Farm delivers to more than 500 bait shops in southern Wisconsin, eastern Iowa and northern Illinois, traveling a 6,000 mile route each week to deliver to those shops.
In 1991, the Gollons moved to their current facility just outside of Dodgeville and began raising game fish for pond stocking, including blue gills, muskies and everything in between.
What started as 2 acres has grown to encompass 900 acres, with ponds located throughout the state, with many in southwest Wisconsin and some reaching as far up as the St. Croix area in northern Wisconsin.
“We never dreamed we’d be at the place we’re at now,” Gollon said. “But it’s about the desire — the desire to get wherever you’re going. You need to have desire to get there.”
Between six family members and 12 employees, the business is far reaching, not only serving customers in Wisconsin and neighboring states, but landing larger contracts farther away. Gollon has worked with the state of Pennsylvania to grow muskie populations in their lakes and more recently has been working with the state of Indiana on increasing walleye populations.
“Pennsylvania is working on a muskie program, and it’s really taking off,” he said. “We hauled about 60 to 70,000 stocker walleyes to Indiana too. Some of the lakes we’ve stocked even have eggs now.”
In 2014, Gollon Bait and Fish Farm was one of nine farms selected to receive grant funding to stock more walleye as part of the Wisconsin Walleye Initiative, promoted by then Gov. Scott Walker and developed by the Department of Natural Resources to increase the number of walleye in Wisconsin lakes. Through this program, Gollon Bait and Fish Farm has provided a couple hundred thousand walleyes for Wisconsin lakes.
Gollon said his father ingrained in him that when the family purchases land for the business, they must leave it in better shape than when they bought it, so focusing on the environment is a priority for Gollon Bait and Fish Farm. The business uses a lot of water, so several prairie restoration and oak savanna restoration projects have been completed. In fact, Gollons have one of the largest restored oak savannas in Iowa County, something Gollon said not many people know.
Their newest conservation project has been trying to bring quail back to the area after seeing success in stocking pheasants on their land. They released 300 birds — two flocks — in recent years; however, the winters have proved brutal for those populations and the family wasn’t sure if the quail population would survive. But Gollon was happy to report his brother saw a dozen or so quail recently, so it appears the release may be working.
Gollon isn’t sure where the business is heading in the future, but he does know this: “We’ve done more things than we ever thought we’d do,” he said.
He still enjoys those early mornings, checking the ponds and seeing the successes of the work being done. His employees are excited to come to work too, a clear indicator to Gollon that the family is doing the business right.
For more on Gollon Bait and Fish Farm, visit gollonfishfarm.com.