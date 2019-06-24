One of the major activities of the Civilian Conservation Corps men was to work in Wisconsin’s national and state parks and forests. The Nicolet National Forest in northern Wisconsin boasted 22 CCC camps at one time. Twenty-one of them had young men ages 18-25. Phelps Camp (F-26, Co. 1680) consisted of unemployed veterans from World War I.
CCC enrollees’ work in the Nicolet National Forest varied considerably. For example, CCC boys in Company 3683 (F-27), which was located in Forest County near the town of Alvin, in 1936 planted 1,400 acres of trees. The CCC boys also built 15 miles of truck trails and five miles of roads. They built fire towers and fought fires. They planted 15,000 fish in area lakes, created deer browsing plots and fed deer during the winter months.
As reported in a July 14, 2005, edition of the Park Falls Herald, the CCC is credited with “establishing the Chequamegon-Nicolet Forest as a viable and productive area ... The CCC boys performed many duties including fire control, tree planting, road construction and maintenance, telephone line installation, timber stand improvement and surveying. Much of the work done by the CCC is still evident today.”
On occasion the CCC boys worked together with Works Progress Administration men to create park structures. The Franklin Lake Campground, near Eagle River, is an example of this cooperation. CCC boys from Camp Ninemile in Vilas County worked with WPA men to create trails, roads, campsites and buildings. The Franklin Lake Campground has the largest grouping of rustic style buildings (log, stone, open porches, wide overhangs, exposed rafters) in Wisconsin’s National Forests.
Planting trees was a major activity of CCC men. Lawrence Kant, a CCC enrollee at Camp Sailor Lake (CCC Company 651) recalls these details about tree planting:
The tree planting detail was on the move by 6 a.m. Usually 180 men in the group. Each man had a grub hoe to carry over the three-mile hike, uphill and downhill, through swamp after swamp (there was 2 feet of water in those swamps) and finally dry land (and wet feet). Then the men would line up, 6 feet apart, and move forward two paces on command and remove the sod from a 4 foot square and then on command advance two more paces and dig another square. At the end of six hours, each man would average 55 holes; his hands would have a few new blisters, but the pain would ease on the long walk back to camp and that familiar Uncle Sam meal.
After a night’s rest, comes the dawn in the swamp. Gosh, how the arm muscles ached. But after chow, it was off to the woods on the double, with a box containing 50 six-inch trees and a long metal bar with a sharp flanged bottom. Then the men would fan out again, 6 feet apart and advance two paces (9 feet) and jab the metal bar into the previously grubbed hole, stick in a tree and firm it up with the heel of one’s shoe. On an average day, one man could plant 500 trees (supporting crews would bring additional trees up in 250-pound boxes) a day and the ordeal continued day after day, rain or shine, until 2 more inches of snow covered the ground ... (and) those trees were not planted in open fields, but amidst standing trees.
Building roads in forests and parks was also a major activity of the CCC. Here is how J. Allen Spoolman, a CCC enrollee, described the process.
By yesterday the cats, tractors, grader and “boomers” ... were tearing up, ripping, pounding and patting the ground into what began to look like a road. It’s quite a process, this CCC road construction. First the surveyors and blazers, then the stake setters, then brushers. Then the mutter and clatter of the Cletrac, tearing and ripping stumps that are still wet with spring sap. Dynamiters blasting holes where once were partly decayed pine stumps or huge boulders, grumbling cats with their puny human stooges scurrying around throwing tor- out stumps back in the woods. Then comes the gauge to level bumps and fill in potholes. A great rolling drum that works something like a hay rake. Then the Allis-Chalmers dragging a reluctant lean wheel grader, which has a blade hanging from its belly that hardly hesitates at turning over a 3-inch stump or a 3-foot rock. They are the giants that make it possible for the “blue denim boys” to put out forest fires.
