The 76th annual Holiday Folk Fair International, a celebration of the cultural heritage of people living in southeastern Wisconsin, has been planned for Nov. 22-24 at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis.
This year’s theme, “Celebrate the Culture of Language — Indigenous and Mother,” will allow fair-goers the opportunity to explore how the language of those from around the world shape how they communicate and what they share with the next generation.
Special attractions in 2019 also include invited international performers and artisans, photographic exhibits, the Artisan corner, the Kohl’s Color Wheels display, a Milwaukee Public Museum display, the Wisconsin Woodturners and a bonsai exhibit.
For more information on the 2019 Holiday Folk Fair International, visit www.folkfair.org or call 414-225-6225.