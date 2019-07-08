In the 1940s, Ross Caves, our local trucker, regularly hauled a load of livestock raised by the farmers in the Wild Rose community to the stockyards in Milwaukee. Once a year he scrubbed out his truck and put up a little poster at the Wild Rose Mercantile announcing that he was prepared to make his annual trip to Door County for a day of cherry picking.
My mother looked forward to the Door County cherry picking day, and the ride in the back of a cattle truck along with other women from the Wild Rose area interested in a day away, a day for socializing, and a few hours of cherry picking. My mother’s sisters, Aunt Louise and Aunt Arvilla went along, too.
Wild Rose is 130 miles from Sturgeon Bay, and even though Ross had placed folding chairs in the back of his truck, the trip was long, often hot, always bumpy, and according to my mother one of the most fun things she did all year. Arriving at an orchard, they picked cherries, taking time out for a lunch break to eat the bag lunches they had brought along.
My mother returned home with two or three milk pails (each 16 quarts) filled with red ripe cherries. My dad, my two brothers and I, plus a very tired mother spent the next couple of hours pitting the cherries, one at a time, each of us using a hairpin, which Ma said worked best for removing the pits.
The following day, Ma canned cherries, baked a cherry pie, and made some cherry cobbler. During the long, cold days of winter, Ma often asked one of us to fetch a jar of cherry sauce from the cellar — it was a special dessert treat, not only tasty, but for her, also filled with memories.
Excerpted from “Old Farm Country Cookbook,” Wisconsin Historical Society Press, 2017. Go to www.jerryapps.com for information about Jerry’s work.