One of Woody Allen’s most famous film characters was an aspiring singer from Chippewa Falls, loosely based on his one-time girlfriend, Judy Henske.

I watched “Annie Hall” at McDonell Central Catholic High School, Judy’s alma mater. Our English teacher recorded this 1977 Best Picture winner from TV to show us in 1984. At 16, I was thrilled our town was even mentioned in a movie, no matter how it was depicted: a Podunk place from which creatives had no choice but to escape.