Collegiate Farm Bureau at UW-Madison will celebrate its annual Ag Day on Campus with the theme “The One Percent Who Feed the 100 Percent,” 9 a.m. to noon on April 17 on Library Mall in downtown Madison to educate students on the importance of agriculture.
As students walk through Library Mall, they will be able to taste Wisconsin food products provided by The University Club and participate in interactive activities such as a photo booth, agricultural trivia and Culver’s giveaways. Additionally, 2,000 pints of milk, 2,000 cups of Yodelay yogurt, cheese and hot food will be distributed, and students will be able to use a themed Snapchat filter across campus.
Collegiate Farm Bureau members are excited to use this event to “agvocate” for the agriculture industry. Members are looking forward to sharing their agriculture stories and encouraging a greater appreciation for Wisconsin farmers.
For more information, visit https:// cfb-uw.com and follow at www.facebook.com/UWAgDay and on Twitter and Instagram @uwmadisoncfb.