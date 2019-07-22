DODGEVILLE — David Bakker has known since the fifth grade that he wanted to be an artist. When he got to high school, a fantastic art teacher cemented his passion for art — particularly painting. After graduation, Bakker went to design school for commercial art and graphic design, which seemed to him the logical next step.
“But I had painting in the back of my head the whole time,” he said.
He’d been approached by friends and family to paint portraits of famous people, but as many artists can attest to, the hardest thing to draw and paint is a face. So as an exercise in loosening him up and exploring art with less detail, he painted one black and white Holstein cow, positioned against a light blue backdrop.
You could say the rest is history.
Bakker, who has worked at Duluth Trading Company in Mount Horeb for the past 14 years, brought the painting into work to show his artist friends. To his surprise, they all really enjoyed the pop-art cow painting. So he painted a few more and brought them in, hanging them around the office as decorations in the space.
It wasn’t long before the paintings caught the eye of visitors to Duluth Trading Company, who often asked where they could get a print of Bakker’s cow paintings. In total, Bakker painted 10 cows that adorned the walls until the clothing retailer built a new headquarters and moved their offices.
The paintings were so popular that he hinted to Judy and Bob Page, owners of Bob’s Bitchin’ BBQ, that he thought they’d be neat hanging inside their restaurant. And although he couldn’t convince them to display him art there, Judy had another idea: to host an art show featuring Bakker’s art and donate the proceeds to a local organization.
Bakker had already donated one cow painting to an auction for Barn in the Ballroom, a fundraiser for Madison’s Heartland Farm Sanctuary, and had strong feelings about sharing his passion through donation to local charities. So it didn’t take much to convince him to participate in the art show, although he hadn’t the slightest idea how it would be received or how many people would show up.
With help from Page, Bakker selected the Community Connections Free Clinic in Dodgeville to donate the proceeds of his show to. It’s a really good cause and serves a lot of people who are without healthcare, he said. His daughter is also a nurse, which may have influenced his decision as well.
On June 24, Bakker and his family set up the space and waited for people to come to Bob’s Bitchin’ BBQ for their first ever Gallery Night, held on a Monday when the restaurant is usually closed. Wine and cheese were served, and the Page’s donated enough Spotted Cow beer for visitors to enjoy while they browed Bakker’s art collection.
“There had never been an art show in the space before so I didn’t know what to expect,” Bakker said. “But soon people started showing up and all of a sudden, it was packed.”
Bakker displayed many pieces of art that evening, including his cow paintings and numerous other portraits he has painted over the years. He had two cow prints available for purchase — “Blue Sky” and “Sunshine.” He sold about 40 prints that evening, totaling $1,100 to be donated to the free clinic in town.
“This is really the first time I’d done anything with my paintings and I hope I can keep this rolling,” Bakker said.
He has ambitions to host another art show, with proceeds going to another local organization. And he said he’d certainly help the Page’s in planning another Gallery Night at Bob’s.
“I was very pleased with the event and I hope if we do it again, we can get more people who may not have experiences with art,” Bakker said. “I would like to connect with them and have them understand that someday they can have that talent too — anyone can create art.”