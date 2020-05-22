The Great Minnesota Get-Together will not be held in 2020. This was announced May 22 following a meeting of the board of managers of the Minnesota State Agricultural Society, which governs the Minnesota State Fair. The event was scheduled for Aug. 27 through Labor Day, Sept. 7.
In his full statement, State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer said, “This isn’t a difficult decision. It’s the only decision.” Navigating health risks is the most important piece in a very complex situation. In addition, the State Fair’s vast and strong network of partners and thousands of people are facing challenges that seriously hamper their ability to fully participate in the State Fair.
In a normal year, preparing for an event the scale and scope of the Minnesota State Fair is a year-round operation and a mammoth undertaking; in the midst of a global pandemic, it is impossible.
While the State Fair is one of many celebrations to go quiet this year, they are looking forward to 2021. “We’re extremely grateful for the understanding and support of everyone who makes the State Fair possible — especially the millions of fair fans from around the globe,” Hammer said. “Your team of State Fair pros is working hard to come back bigger, better, stronger and smarter in ‘21.” The Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together is Aug. 26-Labor Day, Sept. 6, 2021.