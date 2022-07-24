Families participate in pow wow

Paul Barber (left) of Oneida and his grandson Jaxon Barber, 2, participate in a sneak-up dance during the Honor the Earth Pow Wow at the pow wow grounds on Trepania Road Saturday, July 16.

 Photo by Terell Boettcher

The 50th annual Lac Courte Oreilles Honor the Earth Homecoming Celebration and Pow Wow brought more than 500 dancers to northern Wisconsin in an event that always draws crowds.

A ceremony Friday evening honored the memory of Edward Benton-Banai, Baw-wi-dun, teacher of Anishinaabe tradition. He was Winter Dam historian and a leader of the first pow wows in 1972-73. Those who attended probably remember him as emcee of the event, a role he held for many years.