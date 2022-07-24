The 50th annual Lac Courte Oreilles Honor the Earth Homecoming Celebration and Pow Wow brought more than 500 dancers to northern Wisconsin in an event that always draws crowds.
A ceremony Friday evening honored the memory of Edward Benton-Banai, Baw-wi-dun, teacher of Anishinaabe tradition. He was Winter Dam historian and a leader of the first pow wows in 1972-73. Those who attended probably remember him as emcee of the event, a role he held for many years.
Benton’s son, Eddie J. Benton, spoke on behalf of his father, and an honor song was sung on behalf of him and his family. “His goal was to bring us together,” Eddie J. Benton said. “I’m really proud of us. We’re here together.”
A representative of U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, Rebecca Beretta, recited a Congressional Record statement read on the Senate floor by Sen. Baldwin in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Honor the Earth Pow Wow.
“The story of Honor the Earth begins with a small group of Lac Courte Oreilles who wanted a better future for their tribe and people,” the statement says. “The tribe continues to sustain heritage, preserve and utilize the strong Ojibwe language, honor strength of the past and embrace a good future.”
On Saturday Dolores DeNasha, 92, was honored as Anishinabekwe, the Woman of the Year. She has served as tribal enrollment director for more than 50 years. Former tribal council Rusty Barber thanked her “for a job well done.”
The Pow Wow Committee presented her with flowers, a blanket, and a framed 2022 pow wow poster.
The weekend wasn’t just about the past. The next generation of leaders found their moments in the spotlight as well.
There were 13 contestants for Honor The Earth youth royalty in this year’s pageant, which was coordinated by Bezhig Hunter. Hunter is a fifth grade teacher at Waadookodaading Ojibwe Language Immersion School.
Contestants worked to hone their Ojibwe language skills. Community service, including helping elders, is also a part of the process.
The title of Miss Honor the Earth went to Heaven Waasiikwe Fleming, age 21, a student at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
Junior Miss LCO Honor the Earth is Aurora Waasaagiizhigookwe Martinson, 16. Her title goes to someone between the ages of 13-17. Junior Brave LCO Honor the Earth is Jaycee Manidoobines Denomie, age 13.
Winners of the LCO Miss Honor the Earth title for the past 41 years were honored Saturday evening with gifts and an honor song. Each woman received a special blanket presented by Dolores Belille on behalf of the Pow Wow Committee, and an eagle feather presented by head veteran Gary Quaderer Sr.
A video depicting these women can be viewed on the Honor the Earth Facebook page.
The Honor the Earth traditional foods cooking contest was held Saturday at the LCO Ojibwe School cafeteria, coordinated by Marcy Gougé. Wild rice diash by Cindy Miller took first place, as did fry bread by Dena Waquie.