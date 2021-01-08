The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has announced the cancellation of the 74th annual Alice in Dairyland Finals, previously set to be held in Walworth County in May 2021.
“Alice in Dairyland is a long-standing Wisconsin tradition. Even during the unexpected challenges of COVID-19, Alice has reminded us all of the diversity and strength of Wisconsin agriculture,” DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski said in a press release. “While 2020 may be behind us, the pandemic is not. Canceling the 74th Alice in Dairyland finals is an unfortunate but necessary step to help protect the health and safety of our staff and the public we serve. We look forward to resuming the annual Alice selection process in 2022.”
Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls will continue in her current role as Alice in Dairyland until July 15, 2022, officially becoming the 74th Alice in May 2021.
“Our state has so much to offer and it has been my honor to share the stories of Wisconsin farmers,” Nunes said. “I’m hoping to dive even deeper into Wisconsin agriculture in 2021-2022.
“I look forward to passing the torch to the 75th Alice in Dairyland in 2022.”
Applications for the 75th Alice in Dairyland will be made available on Jan. 3, 2022. After being selected at the Dane County Finals, May 19-21, 2022, the 75th Alice in Dairyland will begin her term on July 5, 2022.