October fun isn’t taking a break this year at Ken Johnson’s farm in the Iron River area. The Oulu Corn Maze is open to confound and amaze intrepid trekkers seeking an outdoor activity as fall colors give way to falling leaves and thoughts turn to warm apple cider and hot cocoa.
The maze has been providing outdoors fun and enjoyment for kids young and old since 2004, when Johnson founded it at his farm in Oulu.
“He wanted to have children have fun, and it was the centennial for Oulu that year,” said maze worker Angela Nollet.
The 10-acre maze is designed in a different shape every year by local collaboration, and no professional designers are called in to help.
“We do it the hard way,” Nollet laughed.
Guests to the maze buy their tickets in the barn and then hop on a wagon for the hayride to the site. Those who venture into the maze usually take about an hour to find the hidden posts and emerge.
And as the farm won’t reveal what the maze looks like to guests until they arrive, they mostly have to trust their navigational skills.
The corn maze, which opened the first weekend in October and runs each weekend until Oct. 31, has been enjoying some good, dry weather. Some people have even dared to wear tennis shoes instead of sturdy boots that are typically recommended, and Nollet anticipates conditions to continue for a while.
“We have some really good weather coming up this weekend,” she said.
The corn maze is alone in Bayfield County in opening during this year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Johnson did have to cut back on activities. The farm will not host a Halloween-themed weekend or open during the nighttime.
The operators conferred with the Bayfield County Health Department to establish pandemic safety guidelines, such as maintaining social distancing and directing foot traffic one way through the barn.
The maze is open from noon to 5 p.m. and is located at 2595 Pudas Road, Oulu. To find it take Highway 2 to Oulu Rock Road, go north to first stop sign and continue north on Highway B. Turn right on Pudas Road.
The cost is $8 for adults and $7 for children 7 and younger.
For more information visit oulucornmaze.com.
