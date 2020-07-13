Verne Gilles traveled all over the country in his three-plus decades working as an auditor for the federal government.
He figures he set foot at least briefly in every state in the union while checking books for the General Accounting Office. But when it came time to retire, it wasn’t Seattle or San Francisco or Boston that called out to Gilles.
It was the family farm that his grandparents built in 1902 in the Bayfield County town of Kelly.
“You know, I had a new roof put on the barn a couple of years ago, and this crew came up from down south in the state to do it,” Gilles said. “They stayed three or four days doing the work, and they just kept saying, ‘It’s so quiet out here. No traffic noise or anything.’ And they’re right. I never found anywhere I liked as much as here. All you can hear is the silence going by.”
It wasn’t always that way. When Gilles, 82, was a kid, the farm echoed with dairy cows lowing, chickens clucking and horses kicking in their stalls.
That’s all gone now. Gilles never married or had kids, and his two sisters moved to St. Paul and Milwaukee and never had any interest in the homestead. Today he leases out his cropland, though he still keeps the farm’s workshop and butcher shop in tiptop shape and uses them regularly.
“One day I’ll drop dead here and someone will have to get rid of it all,” Gilles said.
But until then, he’s still collecting sap and boiling syrup every spring, hunting deer every fall, and spending every summer tending to the enormous garden known as Petticoat Junction, where he grows 45 different varieties of flowers, all individually labeled, and open to anyone who wants to breathe in some perfumed country air.
The homestead
Gilles’ grandparents came to Wisconsin from Sweden in 1902 and homesteaded the land — 80 acres at first, later expanded to 142 acres.
“They built the old log house and the barn themselves, and my mother was born right there,” Gilles said. “When my folks took over the farm in ’45 or something, my grandparents built a little house down the way and we all lived here.”
It was by today’s standards a tough life — though Gilles doesn’t remember it as onerously grueling.
He didn’t walk 20 miles uphill both ways through three feet of snow to get to school. But he did walk a mile to the one-room schoolhouse where he and about 20 other kids up to eighth grade learned their three Rs.
And though he and his sisters only had to milk the cows on rare occasions, they did plenty of other work — cutting, hauling and stacking hay and chopping down 40 acres of corn, all by hand with a knife, and then bundling the stalks and loading them on wagons. And until the late 1950s, they did it all assisted only by two horses.
“After supper every day, two kids were in the barn moving hay around and feeding calves and cleaning up, and the other kid was in the house doing chores,” Gilles said. “We had to haul in wood for the kitchen stove and the heat stove, work in the garden because my mom canned a lot of our food. But the worst was working the hay up in the loft — that was some hot, dusty work.”
And then there were those horses. Gilles still nurses a grudge, six decades after last working with them.
“We got our first tractor in the late ’50s and got rid of the horses, and boy was it good to be rid of them,” he said. “No one liked horses. When they see you coming, they know it means work for them if you catch them, so they don’t want to be caught. We had one that was nice, and it was OK, but the other one was ornery and I wasn’t sorry to see him go at all.”
The tractor sped things up, but didn’t spare the backbreaking labor. At 82, Gilles is hunched over and his hands are gnarled and swollen, certainly not the wounds of decades spent accounting and auditing books.
Moving on
Work of one sort or another — school and chores — was all he knew until Gilles graduated.
“Fun?” he said. “For fun I guess we would head into the woods. We had swings, a swing set, but we didn’t have an awful lot of time for fun. I remember my grandfather took me fishing once. We sat on the side of the river for two or three hours and he thought it was the greatest thing ever. But we never caught a fish, and that’s the last time I ever tried.”
Like many other farm kids, Gilles was eager to escape rural life. When he graduated from high school he went to Whitewater State Teacher’s College and then took his job with the government.
“I always said I would work as long as I could, but in 1990 they closed our office and gave us a choice to move to Chicago, move to Los Angeles or retire,” he said. “That was an easy choice for me.”
While working in the Twin Cities, Gilles often came home on weekends to help his parents out around the farm. When he retired, he moved back full time.
He doesn’t regret spending all those years on the road. But he does lament the loss of character that he thinks rural life instilled in him and his generation.
“Kids today wouldn’t even think of doing the kind of work we had to do,” he said. “They don’t even go outside now, and we spent our lives outside. And until I got to high school, every other kid I knew was a farm kid who lived within a mile or two of here.”
Gilles doesn’t want to sound like a cranky old man because, well, he isn’t. He’s devoted his retirement to working with 4H kids, serving on both the county and town boards, and helping his neighbors compile histories of farm life in the area.
He’s still in touch with all his neighbors, most like him in their 80s and 90s — the product, he thinks, of clean country living.
“You never had people in their 80s when I was growing up,” he said. “I think they all worked themselves to death, or drank themselves to death, come to think of it. Life was hard back then.”
Sadly, when the coronavirus pandemic struck, Gilles decided to spend his time cleaning out his house. He sent some of the family photos to an aunt, but the rest — the photos of that first steel-wheeled tractor, and the horses pulling the hay wagon, and his grandparents in their church clothes — all went in the garbage.
The legacy he will leave is Petticoat Junction, so named because the water tank on stilts that feeds water to the gardens looks like the tank on that old TV show.
“Everybody knows the place, and I’m happy with that,” Gilles said. “People can come out and see the flowers and learn about them, smell them. And they can enjoy the quiet, where all you hear is the birds singing.”
