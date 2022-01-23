Mid-afternoon on a bright early January day. Driving west on Hickory Road, I saw the pheasant lying in the northern ditch. I drove about a hundred feet past and then slammed on the brakes, slid the Subaru into reverse, and speedily backed the car towards the bird.
The pheasant did not move. It was clearly dead. I left the car idling and trudged down off the road’s shoulder. The pheasant’s — a beautiful rooster — feathers shone in the sunlight as I lifted it and peered at the frozen body. I could see no blood, no telltale injury, no missing feathers. But it wasn’t hard to surmise its fate. The pheasants I tend to see are little more than exotic chickens. Birds that likely were released into some farmer’s field for a sport hunt. If this bird had been alive while I was driving by and I stopped the car and offered it a handful of sunflower seeds, I might’ve coaxed it into the car. Needless to say, it isn’t uncommon to swerve around such pheasants on nearby roads. I opened the rear hatch of the Subaru and set the bird reverentially into the car before continuing on into Eau Claire to pick up our daughter from school. Just before she had belted herself into the backseat, I said, “Look over your shoulder.”
She glanced into the rear of the car and simply said, “Dad ...”
This was also a reward. The squeamish reaction of my children.
When we arrived home domestic errands prevented me from immediately butchering the bird, but I wasn’t concerned.
Temperatures in the past week had been below freezing. I reasoned that the pheasant could not have been dead for more than a day or two, because the carcass seemed fairly pristine, and because, frankly, I had found it before another creature (a coyote or fox, say) did. So, I set the pheasant on top of our back-porch woodpile, out of the sun, and hopefully away from any marauding critters.
Then, a few days passed by. As a roadkill newbie, I began to have second thoughts. What assurances did I have that the pheasant wasn’t going to poison me? None. I took some solace in the fact that my family had expressed zero interest in eating the bird, so there was no risk of accidentally harming them. But was this act of ditch redemption worth it? Ironically, over the course of those few days I ate a couple of meals sourced entirely through our monolithic industrial food system that were scarcely safer and certainly not tastier than what I expected of that roadkill pheasant. I cooked stuffed pork chops that were so bland I wished I had simply eaten a bowl of Cheerios. Then a fast-food meal between shuffling kids from here to there that resulted in nearly instant and rather explosive food poisoning. There’s a very potent myth in our culture that if you buy something from the grocery store or a chain restaurant that your food is somehow safer than what you can forage or hunt for in an area forest. This myth prevails while our country grows fatter and fatter, while diabetes is rampant, and while almost none of us knows what is exactly in our food, where it was grown or how it was processed. Almost 20 years ago I worked at the Oscar Mayer meatpacking facility in Madison and since then I’ve never, never, eaten an Oscar Mayer product. I won’t tell you not to consume Oscar Mayer food for fear of litigation, but should you ever see me around town, ask me about their Ham & Cheese Loaf. I’ve got some disturbingly illustrative stories to tell you.
One morning I brought the pheasant inside to our kitchen, laying it down on a piece of thick brown paper before I began the work of butchering the bird. The meat looked perfect. I could see a bruise near the top of one of the breasts, but otherwise no sign of carnage. With my daughter seated across the kitchen island, I opened the bird’s crop and we poked through its final meals — largely corn. I salvaged as much meat as possible and then handed a permanent marker to our daughter, instructing her to mark a Ziploc bag ROADKILL PHEASANT. She happily obliged.
In recent years I have come to love hunting birds. I love everything about the hunt. The walking, the camaraderie, the dogs, the weather. And of course, the birds. This past fall I spent several days in western Montana with my friend, the writer Chris Dombrowski, chasing pheasants and Hungarian partridge. And no matter how many birds I shoot in any given day, when I’m holding a pheasant in my hands I am still awestruck by the beauty of the creature: its feathers, its feet, its beak. Such a creature can effortlessly do what I will never: fly. To hold a pheasant, to smell its feathers, to later eat its meat is to taste life. To ingest a memory. When you have this appreciation for a wild creature, the last thing you want to imagine is such a bird going to waste, lying in a ditch to rot.
I plan to cook the pheasant this weekend in either a piccata or marsala. A lovely and free dish for one.