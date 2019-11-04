STEVENS POINT — When October and the first hard frost hits the Midwest, wild nut foragers take to the woods to harvest what many consider the best tasting nut of all: hickory.
But once the pleasure of crunching through fallen leaves, watching curious birds dart from branch to branch, and rattling fistfuls of nuts into a plastic bucket are over, the idyllic scene often screeches to a halt for the harvesters. They know the next step is coaxing the hard-to-get nutmeats out of their exceptionally hard and convoluted shells.
As vice president of the Wisconsin Hickory Association, Sarah Naparalla recently put on hickory cracking workshops in Redgranite (Waushara County) and Stevens Point to show hickory harvesters a way to get at the elusive treats without shattering them into tiny pieces.
Wisconsin’s hickory trees are a source of protein for wildlife and have been wild-harvested by Native Americans for more than a thousand years. Settlers who came to the state in the early 1800s continued the tradition of scouring wooded hillsides of south and central Wisconsin for the nuts to supplement their food stores. Of the four hickory varieties found in the state — bitternut, mockernut, shagbark and shellbark — the latter two are sought for their sweet nutmeats.
WHA, a not-for-profit organization with the goal of preserving, promoting and protecting hickories, would like to see them grow into an economic force in the state. Among the challenges to get there is a lack of commercial nut-cracking machinery, a lack of commercially viable groves, and a lack of research and breeding that would standardize the size and shape of the nuts to make them easier to crack.
In the meantime, Naparalla and her sister, Linda Ruhl from Princeton, are out to bust the myth that hickory is a tough nut to crack.
“We had to go pick up hickory nuts every fall when we were little, and when we were old enough we’d have to pick (the nutmeats) out. It is a lot of work,” Naparalla admitted.
Still, she gets annoyed at internet sites that start out by saying how hard it is to pick anything but tiny nut pieces out of the shells.
“No, that’s not the way it is,” she said. “If I have a quart jar of nuts picked out, they will be whole, halves or quarters of nuts. I’ll only have a quarter cup of little pieces (left).”
The process starts with collecting when nuts fall from the trees in October. Then the heavy green outer husks are removed. If the husks don’t pull away easily, they may need to dry for a few days. Discard nuts that won’t let go of their husks, Naparalla said.
Some collectors test nuts for maturity by floating them in water. Ones that sink or sit more than half submerged are probably fully formed. Ones that float can be tossed. If the nuts will be cracked within a week of collection, nothing more needs to be done to them. Some people put them straight into the freezer at this point and pull them out for cracking and picking.
If nuts are going to be stored for later processing — even as little as a bucketful — they need to be dried, Naparalla said. Plan two weeks in the sun if they are going into an open air container and up to four weeks if going into a closed one.
“Don’t be in a hurry to store them, because if they are all not dry enough, they can all turn rancid from the moisture,” she said.
Naparalla said she cracks and picks out hickory nuts for her family and to sell. Before they can be cracked, though, they have to be rehydrated so the shell and nutmeat are both pliable. There are several methods. One is to soak nuts in cold water five to 10 hours, drain them and let them air dry about an hour (or 10 minutes with a hairdryer) until the shells turn white. Any nuts that aren’t processed in one sitting should go into a covered container in the refrigerator for no more than five days.
Another old-time method brings a pot-full of nuts to a simmer — some say a boil — and then lets them soak with the heat off for 10 minutes to an hour. Dry them in a single layer for up to two days, depending on how long they soaked. This “cooking” might change the taste and nutritional value of the nuts, Naparalla said.
A method she really likes is steaming the nuts for 15 minutes and then letting them sit in the covered steamer another 15 minutes before cracking them.
“What you really want to do is have enough moisture that the shell is soaking that up, but the nut not so much,” she explained. “You want (the nut) to bend, and the shell moist enough that it’s flexing and will crack in its weak areas.”
The weakest points are the shoulders, or the widest part of the shell.
“My weapon of choice is a Roloff nutcracker. I tell people I do not pick out nuts. I crack them and then I use my pick to crack the shell more … to pull the shell away (from the nut).”
Her favorite picking tool is a #8 horseshoe nail.
Finished nutmeats need to be laid out to dry overnight and then go into a container in a cool, dark place.
No matter which technique tweaks best for the user, her workshops get rave reviews.
“One gentleman said, ‘My wife is going to be so surprised I picked these hickory nuts out, and when I crack them at home, I’m not going to have pieces flying at her anymore,’” Naparalla said. “And I’ve heard, ‘Oh, my god, where were you 40 years ago?!’”
If you don’t have hickory trees close by but want to try your hand at cracking, picking and eating these wonderful nuts, they are often for sale on Craigslist.com. For more information about WHA, go to www.wihickory.org.