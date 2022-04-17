Daniel Ruefman is unassuming enough. A professor at UW-Stout, Ruefman has a big voice, and the kind of confidence that comes from presiding over college classrooms for dozens of semesters. But in meeting him, it is unlikely that one might guess he had once been a professional mascot for the Pennsylvania-based Erie Seawolves, a Double-A minor league baseball team. Years ago, Ruefman was C. Wolf, perhaps the only mascot in the world of professional sports who can or is allowed to talk. Think about it: The Phillie Phanatic doesn’t speak and neither does the Suns Gorilla, or Benny the Bull for that matter. Mascots are meant to be seen, apparently, but not heard. Unless you’re C. Wolf, that is.
Now Ruefman has written a memoir of his time as C. Wolf, entitled, “What The Fuzz? Survival Stories of a Minor League Mascot” (published by Adelaide Books). I read an early draft of “What The Fuzz?” and fell in love with the book. This is a memoir full of heart, unexpected and poignant moments of clarity and grace, and many passages that are both hilarious and heartbreaking. There are scenes in this memoir that are utterly original, so evocative and strange they could only be reported upon, plucked from our strange reality.
Moments, when Ruefman, as the mascot, is able to emotionally disarm even the most standoffish people, perhaps because he’s wearing the mask of a make-believe creature somewhere between cartoon and clown.
“I learned some things about life,” Ruefman says about his time as C. Wolf. “I learned that sometimes dreams do come true, even if not in the way that you’d expect. I learned a lot about people by interacting with a diverse cross section of society. But I also learned the value of empathy and entertainment. Those are skills that have helped me to connect with students during my day job at UW-Stout.”
Ruefman and I recently sat down to chat about the book in a local café, where his voice rose over the clatter of the espresso machine and other nearby conversations. He’s a jovial man, with an easy smile. When he demurs about lessons learned as a professional mascot, he also gestures towards a moment in the memoir when he recounts being stabbed — stabbed! — while in character. “I learned to read people, you know? To be aware of people’s energy.”
“As I say in the book,” he continues, “It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. The community outreach, connecting with people who were dealing with various challenges — and I miss the welcome. As a mascot, many people are just excited to see and interact with you. I just don’t get that same sort of welcome in my life anymore. Then again, it takes a physical toll — that part I could do without. But overall, I do miss it.”
Around the moment the memoir was to be published, Ruefman had some promising media lined up to help promote the book. A local Erie, Pennsylvania, news channel wanted to schedule an interview and the Erie Times News had prepared an interview and review. But when the general manager of the Seawolves caught wind of all this, the media attention and a library reading in Erie all suddenly cancelled. The implication, it seems, was that Ruefman had written a book that portrayed either the ballclub or C. Wolf in an unflattering fashion.
“Suffice it to say, I have mixed feelings about the book now. It was intended to be a feel-good story that celebrates all that minor league sports teams do in the service of their communities. It was also to celebrate a formative time in my life and opportunities that have made me who I am today. It’s a little disappointing that it was not received in the spirit with which it was intended. In truth, I have no heard feelings about the organization itself. The ballclub did a lot for me over the years, so for the time I spent with them, I’ll always be grateful.”
Do those sound like the hateful, vindictive words of a disgruntled former employee hellbent on exacting a literary grudge?
Many hundreds of thousands of books are published every year. Almost all of them disappear into the cultural ether more or less immediately. Most of these books are poorly written, derivative, boring, tawdry, pseudo-intellectual navel-gazing ... But, many, many great books, for one reason or another, are just lost, ignored by the press and readers alike. This memoir that Ruefman has written deserves a much better fate, and, in fact, was garnering some attention before that attention was curtailed. Erie may not have embraced this book just yet, but the Chippewa Valley should and could.
Ruefman talked about longing for that welcome. On April 21 he is signing copies of his memoir at Bookends on Main in Menomonie. On April 29, he is reading from the memoir at the Raw Deal in Menomonie. Another reading is planned for the Chippewa Falls Public Library. And he certainly deserves consideration for a reading or signing here in Eau Claire, as well.
What if this community offered Ruefman that welcome? Wouldn’t that be a great ending to this story?