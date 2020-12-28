Connecting with consumers and understanding how consumer attitudes have changed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic can have benefits for dairy producers looking to position themselves as a preferred supplier, according to Charlie Arnot, CEO of The Center for Food Integrity and president of Look East.
“How do you make yourself a preferred supplier?” Arnot asked during a recent Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin Dairy Signal webinar. “It’s going to be other attributes (than commodity pricing).”
One of those attributes is demonstrating that the work a producer is doing is better for the planet, something that younger generations — Gen Z and millennials — especially have tended to look for in making determinations as to which products they buy, Arnot said.
Using the story of the farmer to illustrate what the dairy industry is doing to be better for the planet — whether through reducing greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to carbon sequestration or other things happening in the dairy sector — can help producers engage in that conversation, Arnot said.
To reach consumers across all generations, farmers can turn to telling the story of the nutritional value of dairy products to connect with consumers who have grown increasingly interested in buying products that will be “better for me,” Arnot said. The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted interest in what can be consumed to contribute to immunity, whether that’s in the foods eaten or supplements, which have come back in style, he said.
“What we’re looking for is ... to be able to talk about the macronutrients and the micronutrients of the incredibly dense nutritional profile in dairy and to be able to tell that story in a way that helps people understand how dairy contributes to a healthy diet,” Arnot said.
Something tying the “better for the planet” and “better for me” trends together is sustainability, Arnot said. People want to know what’s in the environment that could be hurting the planet as well as what’s in the environment that could be hurting the consumer.
While consumers might not be able to control the environment, they are able to control what they eat and drink, Arnot said.
Another attribute that could help farmers become a preferred supplier is going to be producers’ ability to “anticipate and address the issues that are important to your customer, whether they’re about environment sustainability, animal welfare, racial or social justice,” Arnot said.
Topics like those, particularly racial and social justice, aren’t necessarily always comfortable to talk about, Arnot said, but if they aren’t spoken about and efforts aren’t made to address the concerns that consumers have, “then we’ll find others mandating what we should be doing.”
It will take time to talk about those topics, but as long as efforts are made, that time will be given, Arnot said.
Other consumer trends
When it comes it other recent consumer trends that producers may want to keep in mind, online grocery shopping, which grew by leaps and bounds during the pandemic, and cooking at home are movements that are likely to stick around post-pandemic, Arnot said.
Regarding the shift to more home cooking, Arnot said that due to “kitchen fatigue,” he does expect there to be some surge back to restaurant dining when those establishments are able to open more fully, but because many people have learned new cooking skills during the pandemic, some extra amount of home cooking is likely to stay.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also created a division of trends between those who have been able to stay relatively well-off financially during the pandemic and those who continue to struggle.
Well-off individuals are seeking premium products, such as high-end cheese or ice cream, as a way to celebrate and enjoy themselves. For many others, value is the consideration kept most in mind.
Plant-based products also continue to grow and innovate, but Arnot urged dairy producers to focus their attentions on promoting the benefits of dairy as opposed to objecting to the alternatives.