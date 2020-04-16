Compeer Financial is accepting applications for its Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant Program.
The grants support agricultural education by funding equipment or programs for high school agriculture classrooms. High school agriculture programs in Compeer Financial’s 144-county territory are eligible to apply for up to $3,000 per school, with $153,000 available in funding this year.
The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, Compeer Financial’s corporate giving program, is offering this grant for the third year to support local communities who champion agriculture and rural lifestyle. Schools that received this grant in the previous two years are not eligible to apply this year.
“Developing agricultural education in our schools is one of the best ways to open new doors for students,” said Melanie Olson, Compeer corporate giving specialist. “This grant was created to help school agriculture programs stay on the cutting edge of new technology in the agriculture industry and broaden students’ perspectives on what agriculture can be.”
In 2019, 60 schools were awarded Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grants, totaling $152,452. These grants directly impacted the lives of 8,004 students and touched the lives of 1,528,878 people in rural community school systems.
To apply for this grant, visit compeer.com/giving-back.