It’s the age-old question: “What do you want to be when you grow up?” I’ve often wondered this myself, and while I still don’t have a complete answer, I know I want to work in agriculture. Agriculturists in our state help to feed, fuel, and clothe communities not only in Wisconsin, but across the globe. I can’t imagine a more rewarding industry to work in!
As our farmers and processors increase their productivity to meet the demands of a growing worldwide population, the diversity of jobs in Wisconsin agriculture will also increase. Our industry has expanded to included jobs in engineering, software development and technical support to ensure we are adapting and constantly becoming more efficient producers. Job seekers can also find a place in on-farm production, agriculture management and marketing, food science, financial planning and more. Do you have a friend, relative or neighbor that should consider a career in agriculture? With more than 300 different jobs to choose from, agriculture can provide a career to fit just about anyone’s interests.
Does your sister love science? A career in agronomy could be a perfect fit. An agronomist provides knowledge about proper soil management and crop production to farmers. They assist producers in choosing proper seeds and nutrients for their soil, managing their pesky weeds and evaluating results from on-site field tests.
Is your friend interested in finance? A career as an agriculture loan officer could be just right. Agriculture loan officers, or agricultural lenders, work to help farmers obtain funds needed to run their operation, purchase property, or invest in new equipment. Math is key for agriculture lenders, as they prepare balance sheets and evaluate financial standings of their customers.
Does your acquaintance love art? A licensed Wisconsin cheesemaker may be a great career choice. Cheesemakers use both science and art to make cheese. While science directs the process from turning milk into cheese, art is critical in developing the cheese’s flavor. Artistic talents are constantly needed to brainstorm and craft new varieties and flavors of cheese.
Does someone you know love sports? A career in turf management could be a great match. Athletic turf managers are responsible for producing and maintaining sporting grounds. They ensure turf fields remain in pristine condition and ready for the next big game by managing irrigation systems, restoring fields after use, and overseeing renovation projects when needed.
Is your cousin in to computers? An IT app developer may be the perfect career, because yes, there are even smartphone apps for agriculturists. Farmers use apps to track when their cows are not feeling well and to evaluate nutrient differences in their fields. You could design and build new apps to help producers be even more productive on their operations.
As members of the agriculture community, it is our responsibility to showcase the opportunities available in agriculture for those who have not witnessed the industry firsthand. If they are not inspired by reading a book about farmers in elementary school, perhaps they will be inspired by visiting agribusinesses across the state, seeing the technology in action and meeting industry leaders who make Wisconsin agriculture $104.8 billion strong.
Alice in Dairyland Abigail Martin can be reached at DATCP, 2811 Agriculture Drive, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53718 or DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov.