Deputies who broke through ice while rescuing snowmobiler commend

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, at left, and Captain Ron Baures, at right, give commendations to patrol Deputies Eric Sedani and Heather Hughes for “heroism and lifesaving efforts” when dispatched to a snowmobiler who had broken through the ice on Prairie Lake on March 19.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

The Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin has named Barron County ice rescuers Justin Bernardin, Deputy Heather Hughes, Nick Johnson and Deputy Erik Sedani as Community Heroes and they will be honored on March 9 at a reception in Eau Claire.

Hughes and Sedani were on duty in the early morning hours of March 19 when snowmobiler Matt Ludvik of Menomonie broke through the ice on Prairie Lake near Wolf’s Den Resort.

