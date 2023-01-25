Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, at left, and Captain Ron Baures, at right, give commendations to patrol Deputies Eric Sedani and Heather Hughes for “heroism and lifesaving efforts” when dispatched to a snowmobiler who had broken through the ice on Prairie Lake on March 19.
The Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin has named Barron County ice rescuers Justin Bernardin, Deputy Heather Hughes, Nick Johnson and Deputy Erik Sedani as Community Heroes and they will be honored on March 9 at a reception in Eau Claire.
Hughes and Sedani were on duty in the early morning hours of March 19 when snowmobiler Matt Ludvik of Menomonie broke through the ice on Prairie Lake near Wolf’s Den Resort.
Sedani was the first to break through the ice while the two were trying to locate the snowmobiler.
After he was pulled out by others on the scene, Hughes located Ludvik in the water, called in the location, then broke through the ice herself but was able to hold onto the snowmobiler for about 30 minutes until they were both rescued by fire department personnel and citizens on the scene.
Both deputies were transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries and/or frostbite. The snowmobiler, who was hospitalized in serious condition, was released the following day.
Also to be honored by the American Red Cross are:
Adult Good Samaritan: John Goodman.
From the Heart (Biomedical): Louie and Barb Muench.
Health Care: Chippewa County Department of Public Health.
Hero of a Lifetime: Ron Larson.
Military: Chippewa Valley Technical College ~ Give Vets a Smile Program.
Youth Good Samaritan: Riley Gaetz.
The Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin will honor these individuals and groups who have shown courage, dedication and unselfish character by their acts of heroism in the community at the Northwest Wisconsin Heroes Breakfast, emceed by Katie Phernetton, WQOW News-18. This year’s ceremony will be on March 9 at 7:45 a.m. at The Florian Gardens Conference Center, 2340 Lorch Ave., Eau Claire.
The Northwest Wisconsin Heroes Breakfast honors people making an impact through their bravery, dedication and humanitarian service. This event grew out of a desire to celebrate local members of our communities living our mission — to prevent and alleviate human suffering. The award breakfast also serves as a fundraising event for programs and services provided by the Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin.
Heroes are nominated by the public and are chosen by an awards selection committee comprised of local community leaders. Honorees are selected based on the degree to which their actions uphold the values of the Red Cross humanitarian mission and leave a lasting and positive impact on the community.
Chronotype reporter Ruth Erickson contributed to this report.