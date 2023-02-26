RussiaTexas.jpg

Alla and Viktoriia Rychagov at a Houston hotel as they prepared two years ago to fly to Bayfield and begin new lives. Aid organizations placed them in the hotel after the American government allowed the family to stay in the United States as their asylum petition is considered.

 Contributed photo

Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part story about how the Rychagov family fled persecution in their native Russia, sought asylum in the U.S. and found refuge in Bayfield. To read the first part, see our Feb. 10 print edition or ashlanddailypress.net. Unless otherwise noted, interviews with Pavel Rychagov were conducted through a translator.

On Sept. 29, 2020, the Rychagov family was crouched in Mexico near the U.S. border. Ahead of them was a barbed-wire fence. Behind them, a coyote — the Mexican smuggler who had agreed to sneak them into America.

RussiaChristmas.jpg

The family celebrated their second Christmas in the United States in their apartment, which was furnished entirely by donations from Bayfield residents. (Contributed photo)
RussiaSign.jpg

Mary Meierotto, the now-retired minister who led the relocation effort, in the Rychagovs’ apartment with the sign she carried to meet the family when they landed in Duluth. (Peter J. Wasson/Staff photo)
RussaMelissa

Melissa was born in Ashland and recently celebrated her first birthday in the family’s apartment in the basement of a Bayfield church. (Contributed photo)
RussiaOleg

Oleg, who changed his name to Oliver when he came to America, celebrated his 18th birthday with pizza. He hopes to pursue a career in music, and is eager to explore the United States. (Contributed photo)