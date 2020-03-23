Jim Anderson and Jane Mueller were recognized as the recipients of the 2020 Aggie Awards at the Eau Claire Farm Show earlier this month.
The Aggie Awards date back to 1989 and are given to individuals or organizations for the role they’ve played in the agriculture industry. The last Aggie Award was given in 2017, the annual award returning after taking years off in 2018 and 2019.
Mueller moved to Eau Claire to attend UW-Eau Claire, settling there after moving around the world as the child of an Army pilot and later marrying her husband, Doug.
Following her husband’s passing several years ago, Mueller and her sons continued to operate the family’s century-old farm until two years ago when the family decided to sell the herd. Mueller continues to works as a customer service representative at the Osseo Veterinary Clinic alongside her daughter, who is a veterinarian.
The Eau Claire County Dairy Promotion continues to run smoothly under Mueller’s guidance, and she continues to run the malt stand at the Eau Claire County Fair in conjunction with the 4-H older youth council.
Mueller served as the Eau Claire FFA Alumni President for over 20 years, receiving both her honorary chapter and state degrees. She also served as club leader for Pleasant Valley Clovers 4-H club and organized clover bud projects.
Mueller was active in the Farm Bureau Federation on both the county and state level, including in running the Ag in the Classroom program and serving on the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation Women’s Committee (now Promotion Education Committee) for six years. Mueller and her husband were awarded the WFBF Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award in 2007.
Eau Claire County hosted Farm Progress Days in 1992 and is scheduled to host Farm Technology Days this year. Mueller served on the planning committee in 1992 and is helping to plan this year’s event.
Mueller Hilltop Farms has been the site of many governmental bill signings and farm tours. The Muellers have also often been relied on by media outlets for quotes and footage, and the Muellers hosted foreign journalists through a program for several years.
Mueller participated in the Leadership Wisconsin program Class 10 and has also received the Eau Claire Energy Cooperative Concern for Community Award.
Mueller was a teacher in the Eau Claire Catholic schools system until her children — Meg, Peter and Steven — were born but continued to serve as a substitute for many years.
Anderson, who now lives in Menomonie, was born in rural Galesville. He was enrolled in 4-H in Trempealeau County and FFA in Galesville High School, winning National FFA cattle judging in the early 1950s.
He graduated form River Falls State College in 1950s, eventually going on to receive his master’s degree from UW-Stout in the early 1980s.
Anderson served in the U.S. Army in the mid-1950s. In the late 1950s, he taught vocational agriculture at Colfax High School.
Anderson served as Dunn County’s ag agent in the 1960s and as an ag loan agent at Kraft State Bank in Menomonie in the mid-1960s to mid-1970s.
He worked as an ag management instructor at Chippewa Valley Technical College from 1975 to 1980s, serving as ag supervisor from 1980 to 1985. He then became area coordinator of the Dunn County facility from 1985 through 1998.
Anderson supervised several instructors in various counties as well as on campus staff.
Achievements under his supervision included the completion of the farm alcohol fuel use project, crop growing activities and associate learning activities, implementation of a program training Hmong people for farm employment, and implementation of associated ag business learning activities for on campus staff.
Anderson later worked as an ag loan officer at Independence State Bank in the early 2000s.
Anderson also served on the Menomonie School Board in the 1970s and 1980s and on the Dunn County Board from the 1970s to present.
He and his wife, Mary, have three children — John, Craig and Dana.