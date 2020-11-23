Forty-five seconds after the saw blade touched the trunk, the first official Christmas tree in Wisconsin to be cut in 2020 was felled.
Soon after, the tree was shaken, wrapped in netting and loaded into “Kernel,” the biofuel-friendly vehicle driven by Alice in Dairyland during her tenure, for transport.
In a normal year, Alice in Dairyland would’ve been surrounded by school children watching the annual tree cutting tradition happen live and in person. The event, which is scheduled in mid-November each year, gives the current Alice in Dairyland the opportunity to officially kick off the Christmas tree season in Wisconsin.
In 2020, like many other events, the tree cutting went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the event still provided school children and others who watched the video feed with the ability to learn about the Christmas tree industry in the state.
Viewers could interact live 73rd Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes through commenting, asking or answering questions and even making guesses as to how long the tree cutting itself would take before watching the stopwatch on the screen count up as Nunes used the saw in a pre-recorded segment.
While the live portion of the video was streamed from Nunes’ family farm in Chippewa Falls, Nunes had visited Evergreen Acres in Walworth County a couple of weeks earlier to cut the first tree there and record segments with the Christmas tree farm’s owners, Ann and Bob Feucht. The tree farm for the annual event is selected from the county that will host the next Alice in Dairyland Finals.
“It was such a great day, and it was great to meet the farmers and be out on the Christmas tree farm,” Nunes said of her visit.
Evergreen Acres is marking its 45th anniversary this year after the Feuchts’ moved to the property in 1975 after they got married.
The Feuchts own 33 acres, 27-28 of them with trees. Each year, they usually plant 2,000 to 3,000 trees and have mostly fir trees, though there are some spruce left from earlier plantings, Bob said.
They’ve faced some challenges, especially in the early years, and many things have changed since they took over the property, which was already a tree farm when they bought it, to make the operation into what it is today, the Feuchts said.
“It took us many years to get the farm looking as nice as it is looking right now,” Bob said.
Now they get to enjoy the beauty of the landscape and all of the people that come out each year, which they said are the things they enjoy most about operating the tree farm.
“The people that come here, they are just happy, wonderful people,” Ann said.
Bob added, “It’s a beautiful place to live, being around the trees, seeing them grow, seeing them develop every year.”
In addition to trees, Evergreen Acres also sells wreaths, garlands and snowmen and reindeer decorations that they make. They also have a small sledding hill that kids are welcome to enjoy.
The Feuchts will have several precautions in place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including available hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes to clean saws between uses and a pause on offering hot beverages to visitors.
Viewers were also treated to demonstration videos from Evergreen Acres on how bows for wreaths are made and how they produce their garland, as well as information about how the trees grow and how to best keep the tree once it’s cut. Promotional videos from the Christmas Tree Promotion Board were also interspersed throughout the livestream and encouraged, “It’s Christmas. Keep it real.”
“Christmas trees, I think that they are very important, especially as we’re approaching the holidays,” Nunes said. “Everyone’s thinking about how to plan for the holidays, and I think that bringing a real Christmas tree is something that would really kind of help to spice up the holidays this year.”
The smell, beauty and uniqueness of a new real tree each year are selling points for real over artificial trees, Bob said. Ann added that by buying real trees, people are supporting a natural product and agriculture.
With numerous licensed tree farms spread across the state, there are many options for those interested to find a locally grown real Wisconsin tree this year, Nunes said.
“I think that that’s a great option for everyone this year,” she said.
The event was livestreamed on the Alice in Dairyland Facebook page. A recording of the event can found there.
Evergreen Acres is open Nov. 27 through Dec. 24, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are located at N9171 Nelson Road, East Troy, and can be reached at 262-495-4502.