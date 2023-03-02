A vessel from Coast Guard Station Bayfield heads out for training on Lake Superior. The 18-member crew is backed by a 20-member Coast Guard Auxiliary unit, which along with other members of Division 30 serving western Lake Superior and northern Minnesota lakes has been named as the first Auxiliary division to win the Three Star Award for Excellence in Diversity. (File photo)
Coast Guard Station Bayfield has a big job to do, and a limited crew to accomplish its mission of keeping boaters safe, saving lives and ensuring national security on the largest of the Great Lakes.
The 18-member crew is responsible for 3,600 square miles of the big lake, encompassing the 26 Apostle Island National Lakeshore in an area bordered by Minnesota, Michigan and Canada. It may seem like an impossible task, especially when you throw in the additional task of courtesy inspections for recreational boats, a standard part of the Coast Guard’s duties.
That’s where the volunteers of the Coast Guard Auxiliary come in. Made up largely of recreational boaters themselves, the Auxiliary’s members are trained on what it takes to help make recreational boating safe on Lake Superior.
The quality of the unit has been recognized with a Three Star Award For Excellence in Diversity given by the national commodore of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary to Auxiliary Division 30, which includes the Apostle Islands Flotilla.
Division 30 is the first in the nation to meet the requirements for the award, said Division 30 Public Affairs Staff Officer Tracey Anderson.
“It celebrates our differences. It empowers our individuals to showcase their unique skills,” she said. “We want to showcase our members’ unique skills. We want to promote individual success and let our members know that they are valued for what they can contribute to their individual flotillas.”
Anderson said the celebration of diversity is a recognition of the different skill sets that people of differing backgrounds bring to the organization.
In order to qualify for the award, Division 30, which includes flotillas at Bayfield, Duluth, Red River and Northwest Minnesota Lakes and International Falls, had to qualify in four of five goal areas: creating a positive environment, valuing all members, promoting individual success, carrying out diverse outreach activities in the community, and individual training in diversity and inclusion.
The award recognizes efforts on the part of auxiliary flotillas to reach out to all parts of the community to find individuals who can assist their regional Coast Guard operations.
“We support the active-duty Coast Guard in their missions,” said Tim Retaskie, who serves as vice-commander of the Auxiliary’s Apostle Islands Flotilla. “One of them is public education. We also perform courtesy vessel safety checks.”
Retaskie said the approximately 20 Auxiliary members who make up the Apostle Islands Flotilla do the work because they are committed to keeping boating among the islands a safe activity.
“The reason I am a member is because I am a boater, and I always wanted to make sure that I was up on all of the latest gear I need to keep myself out of trouble,” he said.
Auxiliary members also get benefits such as Coast Guard-provided training, Retaskie said.
The main goal of the Auxiliary is to protect people on one the most challenging and quickly-changing pieces of water in the world.
“It is easy to get yourself in trouble, especially on a lake like Superior,” he said. “Folks come up to Lake Superior thinking it’s just a little bit bigger than what they are used to, but there are hazards up here that don’t exist on a smaller lake.”
Retaskie said the members of the Apostle Islands Flotilla take their responsibilities seriously.
“We share a lot of camaraderie,” he said. “We are all promoting the same thing. We are a large group of people who are motivated to help people. It’s a good group, probably one of the best organizations I’ve ever been involved with.”