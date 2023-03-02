Coast guard

A vessel from Coast Guard Station Bayfield heads out for training on Lake Superior. The 18-member crew is backed by a 20-member Coast Guard Auxiliary unit, which along with other members of Division 30 serving western Lake Superior and northern Minnesota lakes has been named as the first Auxiliary division to win the Three Star Award for Excellence in Diversity. (File photo)

Coast Guard Station Bayfield has a big job to do, and a limited crew to accomplish its mission of keeping boaters safe, saving lives and ensuring national security on the largest of the Great Lakes.

The 18-member crew is responsible for 3,600 square miles of the big lake, encompassing the 26 Apostle Island National Lakeshore in an area bordered by Minnesota, Michigan and Canada. It may seem like an impossible task, especially when you throw in the additional task of courtesy inspections for recreational boats, a standard part of the Coast Guard’s duties.