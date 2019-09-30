Do you know a teacher who does a great job educating students about agriculture? If so, encourage him or her to fill out an application for the Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom program’s Outstanding Teacher Award.
Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program annually recognizes a Wisconsin teacher or a teaching team for their achievements in educating students on the importance of agriculture while integrating agricultural concepts across a curriculum.
Certified teachers currently integrating agricultural concepts into non-agricultural curricula in the pre-K through high school are eligible to apply. Applications may be from an individual teacher or a teaching team. Certified agriculture education instructors are not eligible.
Learning activities may include, but are not limited to, understanding agriculture’s impact on personal lives, our national heritage, the environment, national security and the economy. Innovative and interdisciplinary programs are encouraged.
The state winner(s) will receive a plaque and a $500 stipend to attend the National AITC Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah in June 2020. The winner(s) will also represent Wisconsin as the state’s nominee for the Excellence in Teaching about Agriculture Award Program presented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Ag in the Classroom program.
Applications are available online at wisagclassroom.org/grants-awards/outstanding-teacher-award/ and are due Oct. 15.
For more information about Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom, visit wisagclassroom.org or contact Darlene Arneson at darneson@wfbf.com or 608-828-5644.
Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program provides teachers and students K-12 with an understanding of how their food is produced. The program seeks to work within existing curricula to provide basic information on our nation’s largest industry: agriculture.