The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is seeking a communications professional eager to help Wisconsin residents make meaningful connections with Wisconsin agriculture as the 73rd Alice in Dairyland.
Interested individuals should submit an application form, cover letter, resume, three professional references and a summary of their qualifications by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 3. Application materials are available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/BecomingAlice.aspx.
“Applying to serve as Alice in Dairyland is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” said 72nd Alice in Dairyland Abigail Martin. “Being Wisconsin’s agricultural ambassador has allowed me to share the story of our state’s $104.8 billion agriculture industry with many diverse audiences across the state. It’s also broadened my own view of agriculture and deepened my appreciation for the industry.”
In this highly visible, fast-paced position, Alice in Dairyland cultivates relationships with television, radio, and print media outlets; writes and delivers speeches at events large and small; and leverages social media to promote Wisconsin agriculture.
Minimum qualifications include considerable knowledge or work experience with Wisconsin agriculture; at least three years of experience, education or training in communications, marketing or public relations; public speaking experience, and a willingness to attend an extensive number of work-related events on evenings and weekends. Applicants must also be female Wisconsin residents who are 21 years old.
Questions regarding the position or application process can be directed to Debbie Vine (Gegare) at 608-224-5116 or Debbie.Gegare@wisconsin.gov.