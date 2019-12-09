Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee
• Up to ten $1,000 scholarships offered.
• High school seniors or college or post-secondary students who are planning or currently pursuing a degree in an agriculture or dairy-related field can apply. Previous winners are not eligible.
• Application deadline is April 17, 2020.
• Scholarship forms, which include application criteria, are available at danecountydairy.com/support/scholarships.
Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association
• Five student scholarships offered, totaling $15,000.
• Employees or children of employers at WCMA member companies may apply. Two categories of scholarships are offered. Preference is for candidates pursuing dairy industry degrees and careers.
• Application deadline is Feb. 19, 2020.
• Forms and full details can be found wischeesemakers.org. Forms can also be requested directly from Sara Schmidt at 608-286-1001 or sschmidt@wischeesemakers.org.
Wisconsin 4-H Foundations
• More than $15,000 in scholarships offered.
• To be eligible, student must have been a Wisconsin 4-H member for at least three years; have a grade point average of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale and be enrolled or planning to enroll at a university, college or technical school during the 2020-2021 academic school year. Previous winners are ineligible.
• Application deadline is March 16, 2020.
• Official instructions can be found at wis4hfoundation.org/scholarships.
Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion
• $1,000 scholarships offered.
• Scholarships are offered to students in their third or fourth year during the 2020-21 academic year. Any Wisconsin resident who is currently enrolled as a full-time student at a four-year Wisconsin school and is pursuing a dairy-related or food science degree is eligible for consideration. Previous winners are not eligible.
• Application deadline is March 20, 2020.
• Full scholarship information is at https://tinyurl.com/wkubms7. Contact Katy Katzman at katzman@idcnet.com for more information.
National Dairy Herd Information Association
• $1,500 scholarships offered.
• Scholarships are open to third- or fourth-year college of veterinary medicine students. Applicants must be enrolled at a college accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education.
• Application deadline is Dec. 31, 2019.
• Full details are at http://www.dhia.org/scholarship.asp. For more information, contact Elizabeth Straw at efarrow@purdue.edu.
National FFA Organization
• More than 1,800 scholarships offered.
• Applicants must be less than 23 years of age at time of application and must be a current FFA member who plans to attend post-secondary school in the U.S.
• Online application deadline is Jan. 15, 2020.
• Go to www.ffa.org to access the application and criteria.