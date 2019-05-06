Author Jerry Apps recently signed a contract with the Wisconsin Historical Society Press to write a book on the history of Wisconsin state, county and district fairs.
He is seeking stories and photos from former 4-H, FFA and open-class exhibitors, as well as fair judges, fair secretaries and anyone else connected to a Wisconsin fair. He also wants stories and photos from carnival companies and their workers, fair maintenance people and professional grandstand performers, plus stories about horse-pulling contests, horse races and tractor-pulling contests.
Email stories and photos to Apps at jerryappsauthor@gmail.com. If possible, send digital photos, but regular photos will be accepted, as well.