If you can’t find a booth or exhibit you’d like to stop at while visiting Eau Claire County Farm Technology Days this summer, you’re not looking hard enough.
After all, there’s slated to be at least 480 exhibitors from 23 states stretching from coast to coast, from California to Massachusetts, on the show grounds July 20-22, according to Anna Maenner, the show’s exhibitor coordinator.
That number may change in the weeks leading up to the show. Some Canadian exhibitors have expressed a desire to attend, but COVID-19 border restrictions may pose challenges. And on the other hand, Maenner said they’re still going to be accepting additional exhibitors up until the first day of the show.
All in all, Maenner said she is expecting 500 exhibitors to be spread across the grounds of Farm Technology Days when the show kicks off later this summer at Huntsinger Farms south of Eau Claire. Livestock-focused exhibits are currently leading in numbers, but everything from the latest ag technology to rural living is expected to be represented.
Some exhibitors have been hit by supply chain issues, Maenner said. While that’s proven to be a challenge, exhibitors are working on innovative ways to still be able to show off their products and services.
Maenner said exhibitors showed strong interest in Eau Claire County Farm Technology Days, with many figuring that farmers are tired of being cooped up at home and ready to explore everything the show has to offer.
The majority of the exhibitors are expected to be from the Midwest, with Maenner estimating that about half would have ties to Wisconsin itself.
Many of the Wisconsin exhibitors will highlight the local agricultural presence — 49 exhibitors are expected from Eau Claire County and another 31 from neighboring Chippewa and Dunn Counties.
Innovation Square will put a special emphasis on regional agricultural enterprises, with Huntsinger Farms and subsidiary Silver Spring Foods, Superior Fresh, Chippewa Valley Bean, Marieke Gouda and Ferguson’s Orchards to be congregated together near the center of the show.
The Rural Event Center will be home to arts and crafts exhibitors and educational booths, such as Poison Control and Scouting groups, according to Shari Owen of the Eau Claire County show’s family living committee. The host farm display will also be in the Rural Event Center.
The center will also be home to stage shows, including those featuring local singer Chris Kroeze and “Around the Farm Table” TV show host Inga Witscher, as well a slideshow presentation of farms in the Chippewa Valley.
Chippewa Valley farms are highly encouraged to send a photo of their farm and a description to be part of the slideshow. Submissions and requests for more information can be directed to Owen at shari.owen.wi@gmail.com.
For young show-goers, there will also be special exhibits and activities directed specifically at them.
For a full, updated list of the 2021 FTD exhibitors as well as a map of the grounds, which includes specific exhibitors locations, visit www.wifarmtechdays.org/visitors1.
Local businessesIf exploring the variety of businesses on the show grounds leaves you wanting more, Farm Technology Days is also working with local businesses to help FTD attendees make the most of their time in the area after the farm show has closed for the day.
Downtown Eau Claire businesses are expected to see a boost from the downtown hoedown scheduled for Tuesday, July 20, said Cathy Leibke, chair of the Eau Claire County FTD’s hospitality committee. Some businesses will be offering discounts to encourage those in town for FTD activities to stop by their locations, too.
In neighboring Altoona, a Wednesday, July 21, show that’s part of a summer concert series in River Prairie Park will serve as another location where more local businesses and FTD attendees can connect after show hours.
Leibke said that the aim is to help bring in extra business during the week, as opposed to weekends, and to give everyone from farmers to families to corporate entities a reason to come back to Eau Claire.