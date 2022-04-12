Ashland ‘Doolittle Raider’ George Barr honored

George “Red” Barr lived with adversity through much of his life, but still had the courage to persevere and overcome the challenges he faced.
He was an orphan, star athlete, Army Air Force volunteer, Japanese prisoner of war, advanced-degree graduate from Columbia University, coach, teacher and civilian military specialist.
But most of all, he was known as a Doolittle Raider — one of a group of airmen who faced almost certain death or capture when they participated in the first U.S. attack on Japanese soil after the Pearl Harbor bombing.
On April 18, the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle raid, Barr will be honored as one of Ashland’s own.
The daring raidBarr was raised in a Brooklyn, New York boys home as an orphan, an upbringing that could have been the ruin of him, but instead, he wound up attending Northland College where he developed into a star athlete. He still is considered the finest basketball player the college has ever turned out.
With a bright future still ahead of him, instead of remaining in college, he left Northland while a senior and enlisted in the aviation cadet program of the U.S. Army Air Corps in February of 1941. He transferred to navigator training and received his wings on Dec. 6, 1941, one day before the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Two months later, he was accepted as part of the ultra-secret plan put forth by aviation legend Lt. Col. James Doolittle.
Barr served on one of 16 Army bombers that were improbably ferried to within a few hundred miles of the coastline of Japan and launched to bomb Japanese cities just four months after the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor. It was a feat that most aviation experts would have deemed impossible, and stunned the Japanese, who believed their island nation was immune to air attack.
The raid was an overwhelming strategic success, not because of the damage that it caused to the Japanese war machine, but because of the sharp boost it gave to American morale — Pearl Harbor had been avenged. It was equally demoralizing for the Japanese and eventually led to the ill-fated attack on Midway Island, where four Japanese aircraft carriers were sunk, changing the course of the Pacific war.
But Barr and the other members of his B-25 bomber were not able to celebrate that success. His aircraft ran out of fuel as it made its escape over China. He and his crewmates bailed out and were captured by the occupying Japanese.
For three and a half years, he endured torture and isolation, starvation and the constant threat of death from his captors. The plane’s pilot, Lt. William G. Farrow, and engineer/gunner Sgt. Harold A. Spatz were among three Doolittle raiders executed by the Japanese.
Barr was the last of the raiders to be released at the end of the war, literally days from death, and he spent a year in military hospitals and at home recuperating from his experiences.
Still, he spent another year on active duty before being medically retired from service in 1947.
After the war
Barr went on to earn a master’s degree from Columbia University, serve as a high school coach and teacher in the Chequamegon Bay area before becoming a civilian weapons specialist until his death at the age of 50 in 1967. He is buried in Ashland’s Mount Hope Cemetery.
Jason Janecek, commander of the Chequamegon Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 690 in Ashland, said that the more he learned about Barr and his involvement in the Ashland area, the more he was convinced that his story should be retold.
“He deserves to have more recognition. His story of perseverance and survival is inspiring,” Janecek said.
“Being a Japanese prisoner of war is bad enough, but the Doolittle Raiders were given ‘special treatment,’” said Walter Gurske, a member of the Ashland Sons of the American Legion organization, who is serving as a research collaborator in the project to recognize Barr and the 80th anniversary of the raid.
In Barr’s case, “special treatment” meant repeated beatings, torture, solitary confinement and near starvation until the Japanese surrender finally brought liberation for the surviving prisoners.
“Even then the Japanese didn’t admit that they had the Doolittle raiders until they were confronted about it,” Janecek said.
Gurske said the war really didn’t end for Barr when the Japanese surrendered. It lingered with him for years.
“After he got out, he went through another ordeal, going through different military hospitals, with bureaucratic problems, what we would now call severe post-traumatic stress,” he said.
It took the intervention of Doolittle, who by then had been promoted to lieutenant general, to get Barr released from what was essentially a mental hospital just in time to attend the first reunion of the Raiders.
Soon thereafter Barr returned to Ashland, the place he thought of as home, beginning a new chapter in his life.
His Ashland home
Part of the legacy of that life is reflected in the time he spent at Northland, said Jackie Moore, the college’s director of alumni relations and annual giving.
“George Barr is an alumni, and a notable one at that. We have a George Barr Memorial Award that is given to students and he is a component of our history,” she said. “He did a great thing for our country and wanted to come back here. It is reflective of Northland and Ashland, that for someone in their hardest moments, this is where they wanted to come back to. That speaks volumes for the entire community.”
Gurske said Barr should be remembered as someone who never gave up and overcame the odds, not once but several times. And he hopes the community will join in celebrating that life.
“All of that just shows that it is a life of service, a life of hard work, of determination, and even up to his death, he was continuing to serve. He is a great example,” Gurske said.