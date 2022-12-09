Augusta's 10th Pearl Harbor survivor

Rhonda Thompson, left, and Beth Johnson, both of the town of Washington, point to the memorial tile installed earlier this year for their uncle, James P. Green, at the Augusta Veterans Memorial Park. The tile was added in June alongside the names of other Pearl Harbor survivors who were placed on the stone monument in 2021.

 Contributed photo

AUGUSTA — Satisfied he’d finished his journey to honor the nine men from Augusta stationed at Pearl Harbor during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack, John Englesby relaxed after three years of research into the little city’s World War II veterans.

His respite lasted less than a day, though, when he got a call letting him know there was a 10th veteran from Augusta who experienced the “day of infamy” first-hand.

