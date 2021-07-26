Barn restorer David Freund has found sentimentality can be one of the most compelling reasons barn owners decide to have their barns repaired or restored. The craftsman from Utica started restoring and repairing barns after he left his previous employment to start his own company, Freund Concepts.
“Fixing barns just came up after I left a masonry company to pursue my own business,” said Freund. “I advertised numerous trades I knew well, and one day I was called for a barn that had a bad foundation.”
His clients’ childhood stories about the buildings can be one of the most satisfying parts about restoring old barns. Through his business, Freund gives new life to old barns that were a big part of the owners’ children’s and sometimes the owners’ own formative years.
“And for others, they just bought a farm, and everyone says they’re crazy for fixing the old rotten barn. And all of them were amazed at the transformations I’ve done” said Freund.
A former co-worker, who also decided to start his own business, has helped Freund in the barn restoration venture.
“We replaced 35 feet of stone wall with the original stones,” said Freund. “That was a quite the chore, if you could imagine lifting 40- to 70-pound stones and making a two-foot thick wall.”
Freund restores and or rebuilds foundations, siding, roofs, sagging floors, rotting timbers, horse stalls, windows and doors and painting. However, any plumbing or electrical work has to be completed by those trained in those trades.
“For foundations, we have a whole system of jacks and beams to support the entire structure, so we can safely remove the old foundation and rebuild a new one,” said Freund. “When rebuilding the timbers and wood siding, I always try to keep it as original as possible, which is great because our clients can save some money reusing materials they have on their farms. But our main concern is always function and safety.”
Freund believes in going the extra mile by providing his customers with quality paint and hardware, so the barns last as long as they did when they were first built 100 years ago.
He credits his previous work as a farrier for his work-ethic. Because of the toll farrier work has on the body, Freund determined he needed to make the change, but he says there are skills he learned as a farrier he can apply to his new business.
“I’m bringing over a lot of the things I learned from horseshoeing like scheduling and planning, learning how to communicate with clients,” said Freund. “I learned a lot of the business side too. With horses you could never cut a corner because they would be sore/lame, so I am just built to go the extra mile and always do it the right way and don’t cut corners.”
In late 2019, Freund started to gradually let horse shoeing clients go as he was getting his barn restoration business off the ground. Freund started doing farrier work with his oldest brother because his family had horses. When his older brother got out of horses, Freund was left as the only one in the family doing the hoof trimming and shoeing.
“Then when I left the masonry company, I started telling them (horse clients) this is the last time and now I’m officially done trimming horses so I can focus on my new company,” said Freund.
Freund can be reached through his Facebook page: www.facebook.com/david.freund.338.