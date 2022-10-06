Generations of children have participated in the annual Nutcracker performance, which has been directed by Debb Joanis for the past 37 years. Those performances may be cancelled because of a lack of volunteer help. (Contributed photo by Ed Monroe)
Debb Joanis has directed generations of Bay-Area children in the annual Christmas season production of “The Nutcracker.” But the 37-year seasonal favorite may be coming to an end, Joanis said, unless the production can attract more volunteers to bring it to life.
“It used to be a family affair, a shared community. It was wonderful,” she said. “The excitement was there, the support was there, the camaraderie, all the excitement.”
But over the years the number of cast members has declined from well over 250 kids to about 125. Likewise, the number of adult and student volunteers has fallen off significantly.
“At our base, we don’t have the folks we need to run the show,” Joanis said.
To return for a 38th Christmas, the production needs more behind-the-scenes volunteers to handle tasks like organizing rehearsals, sewing costumes and supervising children who make up the cast.
Joanis said the situation is at a crisis point, and that if more volunteers don’t step up within the next couple of weeks, she will be forced to cancel this year’s performance, most likely ending the tradition for good.
“We just need people to step up and help with the production,” she said. “We need choreographers, we need people help with costumes, to run errands, and we need people to sell tickets. If you can’t get the help, you can’t do ‘The Nutcracker.’”
Part of the problem is that the cadre of helpers she has relied upon are getting older and can no longer devote time needed to help.
Joanis said she would even give up direction of the play if she could find someone younger with better networking connections who could get more volunteers to take part.
She’s looking for someone who will continue the effort for the same reason she has.
“It’s the kids,” she said, her eyes welling with tears. “You know, when we first started ‘The Nutcracker,’ we had 25 kids. Every year, we got a little more. To begin we had six dances, and we wound up with 13.”
That growth allowed children and parents to experience a worldwide Christmas tradition.
“There are kids who would never have been on stage without the Nutcracker,” Joanis said. “I had a woman from Drummond who told me that she could not afford to put her child in dance, but she could afford to put her into ‘The Nutcracker.’ That sticks with you forever. A lot of people don’t know what it means for the kids. There is a lot of self-esteem built in there, a lot of opportunity for kids to shine who might not otherwise have that opportunity. It’s all about the kids.”
Her husband Bob Polencheck has been involved in the production for many years, and said he would be saddened to see it come to an end.
“It would be a rough day for Debb, and for myself,” he said. “It’s really bittersweet for her. She sees a lot of people who were in ‘The Nutcracker’ from way back when, and they all talk about it. She can’t go downtown without someone mentioning something about it. It’s going to be a sad thing to have it come to an end in Ashland.”
Melissa Martinez, who has worked with Joanis for several years on the production, is equally sad to see the show struggle as it has.
“It is an institution that is loved and means a lot to a lot of people,” she said. “But also it is something that people just don’t step up to help. It is like every other event in the area — it is literally hanging by a thread. We can’t find volunteers, we can’t get people to commit, and if we can’t get people to commit, there isn’t going to be a show.”
Martinez said she believes the problem extends well beyond Ashland.
“Everybody is busy. Everybody is trying to do a million things. People are working multiple jobs, kids are in all kinds of sports and other activities and to carve out time, it’s just not a priority for people,” she said. “It’s super sad. A lot of the things we love and are traditions are going to disappear. You don’t know what you’ve got until it is gone.”