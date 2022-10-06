Nutcracker #1 .jpg

Generations of children have participated in the annual Nutcracker performance, which has been directed by Debb Joanis for the past 37 years. Those performances may be cancelled because of a lack of volunteer help. (Contributed photo by Ed Monroe)

Debb Joanis has directed generations of Bay-Area children in the annual Christmas season production of “The Nutcracker.” But the 37-year seasonal favorite may be coming to an end, Joanis said, unless the production can attract more volunteers to bring it to life.

“It used to be a family affair, a shared community. It was wonderful,” she said. “The excitement was there, the support was there, the camaraderie, all the excitement.”

Debb Joanis and Bob Polencheck (Rick Olivo/staff photo)