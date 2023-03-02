Award-winning cheese

Judges in Green Bay reviewed more than 2,000 entries of cheese last week at the United States Championship Cheese Contest. Associated Milk Producers Inc. received second runner-up for its cheddar produced in Blair. A spicy ghost pepper cheese made at the AMPI plant in Jim Falls also made the top 20.

 Submitted photo

BLAIR — A medium cheddar produced in Blair has won a national award for its quality.

Associated Milk Producers Inc. finished second runner-up position (third overall) in the United States Championship Cheese Contest Thursday in Green Bay.

