CHIPPEWA FALLS — A lawsuit filed by a Bloomer man against a sand company that mined on his property is moving forward.
Gerald Glaser, 19980 Highway DD, filed the lawsuit against Texas-based Superior Silica Sands LLC in Chippewa County Court, and they had a status conference recently before Judge James Isaacson. Isaacson set another hearing for June 19.
Attorney Willam Wallo of Eau Claire law firm Bakke Norman is representing Glaser.
According to the lawsuit, Superior Silica Sands entered into a an agreement with Glaser to mine on four separate parcels that Glaser owns in the town of Auburn. A mining permit was filed in Chippewa County.
“(Superior Silica Sands) was forced to post a bond to ensure the property was reclaimed to the original state, minus the minerals after the mining was complete,” the lawsuit reads.
“When mining the property, the defendant stripped off the topsoil of the land estimated to be approximately eight to 10 inches thick minimum. It is uknown where the topsoil is, but upon information and belief the defendant may have simply buried it somewhere under the surface.”
Superior Silica Sands has now completed the mining process, “but refuses to reclaim the land to the original condition and replace the eight to 10 inches of topsoil so that the land can be once again used for farming crops,” the lawsuit reads.
“The land in the current state is severely damaged and practically worthless as farmland,” the lawsuit contends. “This is not what the parties anticipated in the contract and there would be no reason to post a bond to reclaim if it was.”
The sand company had signed a lease for 90 acres of land on a yearly basis.
“The lease contract calls for payments in the amount of $24,000 per year,” the lawsuit reads. “Defendant has failed to pay rent for 2020, 2021 and 2022.”
The lawsuit contends that Silica Superior Sands “had a duty to reclaim the property as promised in the reclamation agreement.” It adds that “these damages to the land are significant and can only be cured by restoring the topsoil.”
Line fences were torn down to complete the mining project.
“The line fences need to be replaced,” the lawsuit reads. “In addition, defendants were to pay property taxes on the property until 2035 or when the land is back in farm use. It is not back to farm use yet and they should still be paying all taxes.”
Several sand companies began mining in western Chippewa and Barron counties around 2010. Sand found in that corridor is considered particularly round, hard and porous, and was considered ideal in the process of fracking, or removing petroleum from the ground. Chippewa County had a dozen mines either approved or open at some point since 2010.