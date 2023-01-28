Bloomer siblings ready for TV competition

Bloomer natives Mitch Goettl, 26, and Samantha Bowe, 31, will compete in a reality TV competition that airs on Youtube. The siblings sat in a casting call in November and were selected in December. The show will be filmed in June and air in the fall.

 Contributed photo

BLOOMER — Two Bloomer siblings have been selected to compete in a YouTube-based reality competition that is similar to the CBS show “Survivor.” In June, they will head to Minnesota to film the 12 episodes at an undisclosed camp site over four days.

Mitch Goettl, 26, and his sister, Samantha Bowe, 31, are among the 24 competitors for season seven of “Live to Give — Minnesota, Dynamic Duos.”

