B.J. Hollars

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

Every now and again, on some late November dawn, as the ice crackles along the kitchen window, I find myself drawn to the leisurely pursuit of baking a loaf of bread. Not by hand, but by following the bread machine’s foolproof step-by-step instructions. I measure flour, water, sugar, and dry milk into their proper portions, and then — as instructed in step number 8 — use two fingers to create a small well within the bread machine’s mixing barrel, into which I pour two teaspoons of yeast. Shut the lid, press start, and three hours later, I’ve got bread.

But on this morning, three hours later, all I’ve got is a problem.