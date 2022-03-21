I’ve been dumped by another septic guy, and man it stings.
We were together over three years, but he got a bigger, wider truck which means backing down our steep driveway in winter is dangerous. In one of my first Sawdust Stories, I wrote about Travis coming to the rescue when my husband and I needed service. A national magazine dedicated to the liquid waste industry saw it and interviewed him. As a kid, Travis used to read his dad’s “Pumper” issues, and now he was featured on the cover of that journal — a highlight of his profession. My column helped win a Wisconsin Newspaper Association award. I hung my plaque right next to the toilet as a reminder that every flush counts. We rely on our septic guy to take away whatever goes down our drains.
When our alarm went off in late January, I texted to schedule a pump. Travis reached out by phone. “This is a hard call to make,” he said. New truck, tons heavier. No matter how apologetic his voice, I really felt like I’d been jilted. The last time we talked in person, in November when he emptied our holding tank, I’m sure our driveway was on his mind, but breaking up is hard to do in person.
I don’t hold it against him. Travis’s new truck is not just a fancy commodity; it feeds his family. He cannot take risks with his livelihood.
Homeowners who have city water and sewer don’t understand the anxiety felt by those of us on well and septic, especially with holding tanks that must be pumped during harsh winter months. In Chippewa County alone over 50% of total housing units have some type of septic system.
Once our alarm goes off, we have room for 1,500 more gallons of waste before it backs up into the house. About 50 gallons go down our drains each day, so we might make it one more month.
Then what? Anyone who ever said “no need to panic” is already panicking.
Each American adult uses about 82 gallons of water daily. Sandra Postel pointed out in her book “Replenish: The Virtuous Cycle of Water and Prosperity,” “For many of us, water simply flows from a faucet, and we think little about it.” No wonder water consumption is an ongoing problem. Forty of 50 state water managers expect some shortage in the next decade.
Toilets installed since 1994 require 1.6 gallons of water to flush. A front load washer, 13 gallons; a top loader, 20 or more. Dishwasher, 7 gallons. One minute in the shower uses 2 gallons. The average shower time is 8 minutes. Not in our house.
The first septic business I call, I explain our situation without sounding too desperate. I don’t tell this friendly woman, “I need anyone with a small truck and nerves of steel.”
We’ve got at least eight days until we know if this company will do the job. Bruce and I go into high alert. We save every bit of gray water to throw outside. I nestle a mixing bowl in the bathroom sink; I wash dishes in a pan. We turn our 3-minute showers into 1-minute, and we each flush just once a day.
On the way to work I pass a small port-a-potty truck. Maybe it uses the same pumping technology as a 5,000-gallon truck. I call around. Turns out many of these companies don’t carry septic licenses needed for private tanks but do give freaked out women good advice. I leave a rambling message at Drop Zone. Stacey calls me back and offers to come with his 350-gallon pumper. Though we need a tank 10 times that size, he could pump us out twice a month until the April thaw. I tell Stacey I’ll keep him on deck.
I reach out to rural friends. Mike Perry emails me about Paul, who never bothered to change the name on Phil’s Septic truck when he bought the business. He’s had the same pumper for years — something Mike wrote about in his column. He tells me, “I like to think you and I are solely responsible for helping Wisconsin Historical Society Press serve the market for septic tank-based literature.”
I tell my septic woes to our across-the-lake-neighbor. “I feel like he broke up with me,” I say. As soon as the words are out of my mouth, I realize what a jerk I am. My neighbor recently went through an actual break up with his wife. On the Richter scale of difficulties my problem does not even register.
The night before our new driver is scheduled to pump, Bruce and I lie in bed and discuss what happens if he won’t come down our driveway. I remind Bruce that one friend has a vacant apartment this winter, and another will be on vacation for a month. “Maybe we could stay there,” I pitch.
I’ve ordered biodegradable “doodie” bags to dispose of human waste and a specimen collection bin that fits under a toilet seat. I don’t tell Bruce this quite yet. Instead I say, “Whatever happens, it will be an adventure.” I’m trying to convince myself as much as my husband. Every night I awaken around 3:30 a.m. with one thought: What if we can’t live here?
Bruce says, “It’s an adventure if I’m with you.” I know how cheesy this sounds, but I’m able to sleep through the night.
The next morning the new septic guy calls Bruce from the top of our driveway to say he won’t drive down: “I’m afraid I’ll slide into your house.” He recommends Lewis Bjork, who has a 1,300-gallon truck. Bruce reaches out immediately.
A friend convinces me to have the driveway sanded by a professional, not just with my mere 800 pounds of sand sprinkled off a kid’s sled. I call Blaine-the-sander. His truck is in the shop, so he steers me to Chad-the-sander, who comes within the hour. Each man — a stranger — listens to my predicament and offers to help.
The next day Bjork’s pumper maneuvers the driveway like a Tonka truck on a beach. When Bruce calls to tell me, I actually tear up.
Once I’m feeling less like a scorned woman and more like a good customer, I text Travis to ask if he still wants to be our septic guy when the snow clears. Maybe we’re not broken up after all. We’ll just see other people each winter.