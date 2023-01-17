Brownstone Trail .jpg

The scenic Brownstone Trail is a favorite of hikers in the Bayfield area. The Landmark Conservancy, which administers the trail, has reached 85% of the funding needed for the first phase of trail restoration. (Photo contributed by Landmark Conservancy)

As deep snows blanket the Lake Superior shoreline, hiking trails may be far from the minds of all but the most devoted outdoor trekkers, but for officials of the Landmark Conservancy, it’s a busy time.

They’ve been working through the winter months to generate funding one of its premier recreational opportunities, the Brownstone Trail.

