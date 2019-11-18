Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has announced a new partnership with Dane County Farm Bureau to educate teachers and K-12 students on the importance of agriculture in our economy and society.
The County Executive’s 2020 budget proposal includes over $40,000 in new county funds for Dane County Extension to coordinate Ag in the Classroom, an important educational program that provides educational activities for youth and adults on how food is produced, increase safety of youth on the farm and introduce youth to career opportunities in agriculture.
“Agriculture is a key economic driver for Dane County, contributing more than $1.2 billion to county income.” said Parisi. “As the number one agriculture-producing county in the state of Wisconsin, it is important that future generations learn about and have an understanding of our farming community and how our food is produced. My 2020 budget invests in this new collaborative effort to increase agriculture education and awareness.”
The Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom program has been coordinated by Wisconsin Farm Bureau since 1983, when the program was introduced in the state. This agricultural education program provides free, hands-on and interactive agricultural information that makes learning about food, farming and careers in agriculture fun, while following current curriculum standards.
“There is a vast opportunity to educate youth about agriculture with over 78,000 students in nearly 150 schools in Dane County alone,” said Dane County Farm Bureau Board Member Caleb Karls. “Dane County Farm Bureau is eager to continue educating Dane County’s youth and make an even greater impact with the introduction of a full-time Ag in the Classroom program coordinator. This partnership will make it possible to reach even more students and schools.”
The Dane County Farm Bureau has relied on volunteers to coordinate and teach the program. This new partnership between Farm Bureau and the county will allow Dane County Extension to hire a full-time program coordinator to significantly expand, reach more classrooms and increase agriculture educational activity throughout Dane County.
“We are excited about this new partnership with Dane County Farm Bureau as we share a mission of educating the public on agriculture. With Ag in the Classroom, we will focus on providing high quality, research-based educational programs for both urban and rural students in Dane County,” added Dane County Extension Director Carrie Edgar.
Edgar plans to hire an Ag in the Classroom program coordinator and start offering programs in classrooms in early 2020.
For more information about the Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom program visit www.wisagclassroom.org.