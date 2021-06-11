Fourteen local food projects across Wisconsin have been selected to receive grants through the Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin program.
Administered by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, BLBW is a competitive grant program designed to strengthen Wisconsin’s agriculture and food industries by helping farms and businesses more efficiently process, market, and distribute locally grown food products. BLBW grants provide consumers with access to more Wisconsin-grown food products, including organic vegetables, hops varieties, hazelnut products, locally grown grain, and other value-added products.
DATCP received 37 funding requests totaling more than $1.3 million. Fourteen projects totaling $300,000 were selected to receive FY2021 grants. The grant recipients and their planned projects are:
• 45 Mercantile in Antigo for increasing processing and sales capacity and creating branding, website, signage, and photography for featured products and e-commerce.
• B&E’s Trees in Viroqua for increasing sales and service opportunities, purchasing in-store displays and marketing materials, and renting a shared kitchen.
• Cylon Rolling Acres in Deer Park for assistance with recipe development, digital marketing, label development, and electrical work and purchasing necessary supplies and materials.
• Driftless Pure in La Crosse for increasing sales opportunities.
• Emerald Acres in Sturgeon Bay for assistance with the installation of a walk-in cooler, travel for equipment and supplies, and purchasing necessary supplies and materials including cooler hardware parts, a cooler compressor, flame weeder, and wash station equipment.
• Farmers Best Home Delivery in Appleton for assistance with project management, purchasing necessary supplies and materials, and creating social media, TV, and radio advertisements.
• Forest Co. Potawatomi Comm. in Crandon for increasing farm-related opportunities and purchasing necessary supplies and materials.
• Fresh Project in Shawano for assistance with graphic design work, purchasing necessary supplies, brochures, and materials, and renting a mobile market cargo van and office space.
• Goodland Extracts in Milwaukee for assistance with processing equipment installation and purchasing steel wall panels, commercial floor tiling, and isolate processing reactor.
• REAP Food Group in Madison for marketing platform research, technical assistance, development and implementation, buyer and producer support, Food Finance Institute analysis, development of legal guidelines, website development and hosting fees, and graphic design and branding work.
• Riemer Family Farm in Brodhead for development of targeted social media and email campaigns and purchasing supplies and materials for processing, packaging, and labeling.
• Vesperman Farms in Lancaster for assistance with branding, logos, package design, advertising, marketing, and video/audio work and purchasing brochures, direct mailers, and sales sheets.
• Voss Organics in Madison for purchasing display racks and signage and creating social media campaigns and an online video learning system.
• Wisconsin Sheep Dairy Association in Strum for assistance with website and social media development and creating a professional association logo, quarterly press releases, and newsletters.
Since its inception in 2008, the Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin program has funded 76 projects, totaling $1.925 million. Previous grant recipients have generated more than $10 million in new local food sales, created and retained more than 233 jobs, and benefited more than 2,800 producers and 2,900 markets.