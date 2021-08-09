Sorry, an error occurred.
Sunflowers bloom near Cecil.
A silo rises in the space between barns west of Manitowoc.
Vines cover an old silo near Seymour.
A sandhill crane peers out from a crop field near Sheyboygan.
An old Leyland tractor sits in a field near Valders.
An old truck holding and surrounded by flowers sits near Oneida.