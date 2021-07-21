Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Faded lettering obscures the name of company that built this poured concrete silo.
A vintage truck sits among evergreen trees north of Denmark.
A pair of cattle graze near a barn near Shirley.
An old rusted pickup truck gathers some summer sunshine near Reedsville.
A still windmill is seen near Ripon.
A horse stands in a fenced-in pasture near Plymouth.
A solitary wood and stone barn stands in the countryside north of Valders.